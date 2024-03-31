3 Takeaways from Brooklyn Nets whimsical loss to Los Angeles Lakers

Yellow attire flooded the Barclays Center, its surrounding streets, and subways this afternoon, not in an attempt to keep up with the Easter theme, but to welcome a king.

Sure, a game was also played between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers today in Brooklyn. The Nets hosted LA in game No. 75 of 82, finishing off a mini-home stand and welcoming back Spencer Dinwiddie...again.

But at the tail end of a lost season, it’s fair to assume most of those who attended today’s game did so to see LeBron James rather than a Nets postseason push. Brooklyn’s “Eliminated from playoff contention” graphic has yet to arrive, but we do have the shipment tracking number and see it moving closer day by day.

But even as losers at large this year, the Nets were the winners of three straight coming into today. The 2023-24 campaign has been a tough pill to swallow, but this recent streak has supplied fans with a spoonful of sugar to make it go down easier.

However, it’s never that easy when going against King James. The Lakers have us back gulping down fish oil, as the Lake show made this one a non-contest from the jump, putting the Nets in a hilarious 17-0 hole to start the game.

In what was more of a 48-minute uphill climb rather than a basketball contest, here’s what we learned.

It’s Good This Team Isn’t Making it to the Play-In

The Los Angeles Lakers played defense with pride tonight, especially during that opening frame where they denied Brooklyn’s entry to the scoring department for almost seven minutes. For much of the game’s early stages, LA refused to give the Nets an inch, and Brooklyn couldn’t move a plastic bag full of feathers.

That lock-down, relentless defense is the exact kind the Nets would face in the playoffs. Like it or not, there’s a certain level of intensity NBA teams bring on that side of the ball in the postseason that they do not in late March. Showing an utter disregard for calendars everywhere, the Lakers gave the Nets a taste of that tonight.

A three-game win streak can make some more optimistic fans reconsider how this team might fare in the Play-In or postseason. A record-breaking 3-point shooting display only amplifies that. Some of the positivity from when the team sat three games above .500 in early Winter might even creep up on you.

By all means, stay a “glass half full” kind of person in all other facets of your life, but when it comes to this team, don’t get fooled.

Brooklyn’s lacking offensive firepower still has them miles away from a playoff-level team. If they did somehow sneak into the postseason, it’d just be another week of what we saw tonight, only on a national television stage. I can’t imagine anyone wants that.

Kevin Ollie Won’t Throw in the Towel Early

Los Angeles’ early lead opened the door for Kevin Ollie to coach this one a little differently. With LA so far in front, using the contest as an opportunity to give some younger players good experience against a good team is a route coaches commonly take. You play to win the game, but experience in such dire situations can make for a fair consolation prize.

However, the Nets interim head coach didn’t think so.

Brooklyn’s starters hogged the minutes for almost the game’s entire first three periods. Mikal Bridges finished the game with 37 minutes played, followed by Thomas with 34. The shortest leash for any starter was Dorian Finney-Smith with 24 minutes. Then, anytime he hit the bench and left some out for the taking, veterans Cam Johnson and Trendon Watford alone gobbled them up.

As a result, Day’Ron Sharpe logged just nine minutes. Neither Noah Clowney nor Jalen checked in until the third quarter’s final few ticks. Wilson only got seven minutes of burn, although Clowney managed to stick around to get 15, grabbing six rebounds and adding three points. Still, that only got a handful of sequences going up against my glorious king!

But in all seriousness, this move likely illustrated Ollie’s competitiveness rather than anything else. The player-turned-coach was invited on multiple occasions to make this game an exhibition of sorts, but stayed with his best five and went for the win.

Ironically enough, it was a unit with Clowney on the floor that ended up putting some pressure on Los Angeles early in the fourth, but a Cam Thomas heater might have been the real catalyst there. Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see if Ollie continues to value potential wins over development once Brooklyn’s games officially become meaningless in a few days.

Trendon Watford Continues to Impress

Bright spots are few and far between for teams in situations such as Brooklyn’s right now. Trendon Watford doesn’t care — and continues to shine.

Watford, the Net to lay siege to the Sixth Man role, finished with 15 points tonight while shooting a crisp 7-of-10 from the field. He helped push the pace in the full court and got downhill in the half, putting a number of his sneaky post moves on display...

Trendon Watford is playing freely and aggressively pic.twitter.com/ZJ5iYeqEcD — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 31, 2024

Watford seems to have found the perfect grove between doing a lot for this team, but not trying to do too much and getting himself in trouble. Turnovers continue to be a stain on his box scores, but the ex-Blazer is playing within himself more than ever right now.

Against a tough Los Angeles defense, Watford consistently made the right reads, finding his teammates and shooting it when open from multiple areas of the floor. The patented floater made an appearance today, as did the 3-point shot. Watford sank one of his two triple attempts, also coming through with two dimes and eight boards.

“Without Trendon I don’t know if we score in that first quarter,” said Kevin Ollie postgame. “He plays with pace and he plays fearless....Good minutes by him. He’s going to keep getting rewarded for the play that he’s doing and hopefully continues to play these seven games the right way.”

It’s never good to base one’s opinion of a player based on what he does in garbage time or garbage games but the 23-year-old (younger than rookie Jalen Wilson) is averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 64.7% overall and 50.0% from deep. He’s an unrestricted free agent and if the Nets want to keep him, they can, again if they want, dip into the mid-level exception to re-sign him.

Watford’s shifting position on this team from bench warmer, to a Ben Simmons backup, and now their main glue guy has made evaluating him this season an odd task. If this impressive finale act nets him a new contract with Brooklyn, that’ll be quite the appropriate ending to this rather confusing story.