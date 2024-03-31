NBA Live Discussion: Lakers visit the Nets on Easter Sunday, 6:00 PM ET

Happy Easter to those who celebrate. The Nets have laid their fair share of eggs this season but they hopped past the Bulls in a blowout win on Friday night. Let’s see if they continue playing spoiler as the season winds down, nonetheless against two familiar faces: D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie.

WHO: LA Lakers (41-33) at Brooklyn Nets (29-45)

WHEN: 6:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio.

***

From our game preview...

Injuries: No Ben Simmons, Keita Bates-Diop, or Dariq Whitehead, all officially done for the season. Otherwise, Cam Johnson is questionable with a left big toe sprain. Dennis Smith Jr is probable with right hip synovitis. Noah Clowney remains with the big club as G League playoffs begin. Gabe Vincent is questionable following his right knee surgery and might be making his Lakers debut very soon. Jarred Vanderbilt is out, but he’s getting close to returning. No Christian Wood or Jalen Hood-Schifino. The Game: So, Spencer Dinwiddie is back in Brooklyn. When we last saw him around these parts, he was... checked out on the basketball court, to put it kindly. It made for an ugly, enraging viewing experience and one that helped drain away the good will the Nets earned earlier in the season.

For more on the Lakers, check out Silver Screen and Roll.