Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Lakers preview: Easter Sunday night basketball

A little feel-good never hurt anybody. It’s been a slog of a second half for the Brooklyn Nets, and they’ll have a lot to figure out this offseason. We’ve got a long way to go before that, and the guys on the court are trying to make things shake. They helped the cause by beating up the play in bound Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on Friday night.

The opponent tonight still has visions of a deep playoff run. It’s been a bumpy ride for the Los Angeles Lakers, but they still have hope. They didn’t help the cause after losing to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. The Lakers have an outside chance of making it up to the sixth seed, but they’re probably due for another date inn the play-in.

Where to follow the game

YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. Tip after 6:00 p.m. ET.

Injuries

No Ben Simmons, Keita Bates-Diop, or Dariq Whitehead, all officially done for the season. Otherwise, Cam Johnson is questionable with a left big toe sprain. Dennis Smith Jr is probable with right hip synovitis. Noah Clowney remains with the big club as G League playoffs begin.

Gabe Vincent is questionable following his right knee surgery and might be making his Lakers debut very soon. Jarred Vanderbilt is out, but he’s getting close to returning. No Christian Wood or Jalen Hood-Schifino.

The game

The Nets won the first meeting.

So, Spencer Dinwiddie is back in Brooklyn. When we last saw him around these parts, he was... checked out on the basketball court, to put it kindly. It made for an ugly, enraging viewing experience and one that helped drain away the good will the Nets earned earlier in the season. At the deadline, the Nets sent him on his way and he looks like he has more spring in his step these days and he’ll need to keep that up if the Lakers want to get back into the post-season. I’m also hoping somebody asks him about this...

"(Spencer Dinwiddie) was essentially told in Brooklyn: No pick and rolls, no isolations." @ShamsCharania



"That's weird. That's what he does pretty good." @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/3Zl3mhXxzs — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 25, 2024

If you say so.

The great thing about watching a legend age is we see them rely more on all the skills and experiences that they’ve gained over time. The speed and athleticism isn’t there like it was at their peak, but the mental sharpness and guile helps bring them to the finish line. In Year 21. LeBron James continues to astound and captivate fans around the world. The old man still has it going as he’s good for 25/8/7 on 53/40/76 shooting splits every night. He can still dial it up and take over a game when the moment calls for it, and Nets fans have been on the receiving end of a LeBron takeover on plenty an occasion.

Cam Thomas will look to take it to the Lakers one more time. In the first meeting, CT lit them up to the tune of 33 points in 32 minutes. Thomas’ creativity and relentless helps keep the Nets offense functional. This last stretch is key for Thomas as he continues to be the focal point of the Nets offense. Remember this as well: CT feels a kinship with Kobe Bryant.

The matchup at center will be fun. Nic Claxton has had a good season for the Nets and will match up against one of the best players in the sport. Anthony Davis can do just about everything on the court and is hell on wheels when he’s fully dialed in. It’s pretty amazing that Davis has never won a Defensive Player of the Year award considering how much havoc he wreaks on that end. Either way, the Nets will try to figure out a way to solve Davis when he’s on the court.

Player to watch: D’Angelo Russell

It’s always to see an old friend shine. D’Angelo Russell was only a Net for two seasons, but he made some lasting memories here and got his career back on track after a rough start. He’s figured a bunch of things out now that he’s back in Los Angeles and he’s shooting a career best 42 percent from three point range. Russell can heat up at a moment’s notice and he’s the perfect third option next to James and Davis.

However, DLo created a bit of a stir a few weeks back. In a feature story with Dave Mcmenamin at ESPN, Russell spoke about his relationship with coach Darvin Ham and said this:

“His (Dennis Schroder) relationship with Darvin is the reason I couldn’t have a relationship with Darvin,” Russell said. “When I was struggling, I would’ve been able to come to the coach and say, ‘Bro, this is what we should do. Like, I can help you.’ Instead, there was no dialogue. ... I just accepted it. “And we got swept and I’m here and he’s not. And I like our chances.”

Eek.

Naturally, Dennis Schroder didn’t take kindly to that mention. He got asked about it shortly after the story came out, and he said:

“I don’t understand it. But at the end of the day, it just shows off immaturity. You’re not really mature if you’re just keeping somebody’s name in his mouth and just running it. I don’t understand.”

You can certainly see where he’s coming from. In the meantime, he’ll continue to run the show for the Nets. As Collin Helwig noted in his takeaways story:

His ability to score inside and out, create off the dribble, and play pesky defense when called upon makes him one-of-a-kind on this Nets team. He’s no superstar point guard, but he is an effective one. The amount of minutes he’s logging and what he’s doing with them shows you just how badly the Nets needed that this year.

And considering who’s back in town, the difference becomes even more stark. And a fun fact to get through Easter Sunday: The Nets three-game winning streak is longest in the Eastern Conference, but alas they remain five games behind the Hawks with eight games to go

From the Vault

It’s Elite Eight Sunday in the NCAA Tournament, so let’s pull up one of the greatest games in basketball history, which took place at the Nets home arena, back then, the Continental Airlines Arena...

