3 Takeaways from Brooklyn Nets Crucial Win vs Atlanta Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets are lucky to have games they can call “pivotal” at this point, let alone victories. But tonight they got both, once more grounding the Atlanta Hawks by a 114-102 score to stay alive for the Eastern Conference’s final Play-In spot.

Brooklyn largely followed their blueprint from Thursday’s win over the once-proclaimed “Spurs of the East,” who frankly looked like anything but a Gregg Popovich-coached unit.

The Nets leaned largely on the 3-pointer, splashing 15-of-32 attempts from downtown. Mikal Bridges led in that department and consequently in the scoring one as well, finishing with 38 points while shooting 5-of-10 from deep.

Cam Johnson stayed hot, tallying 23 points while going 4-of-7 from three. Brooklyn also shut down trade machine mainstay Dejounte Murray, limiting him to just 20 points. They checked all the boxes needed for a win vs a Trae Young-less Hawks team.

Two games now separate Brooklyn from the Play-In. With 22 left on their ledger, the race is on between them and Atlanta. Along with that, here’s what else we learned today.

Mikal Bridges is still dangerous

With all the discussion around Mikal Bridges being unable to wear the “number one option” hat this year for Brooklyn, the fact that he’s still a far above-average NBA player seems to have gotten lost. He is not, as some misguided Nets fans have labeled him, just “a role player.”

Being a “star” or consistent go-to scorer for an NBA team — one with a fundamentally flawed roster at that — is no easy task. However, many seem to have confused him not hitting that exceedingly high bar with him “sucking” to put things simply. No matter your opinion of the guy, that’s abundantly wrong.

With Atlanta choosing not to double him on screens and giving him space via a drop defense, Brooklyn Bridges looked like the fringe All-Star we saw at the end of last year. Seeing his shots go down early, Bridges stayed aggressive from buzzer to buzzer. Pull-ups, fadeaways, rim pressure, and transition takes — he ate everything Atlanta put on the menu.

Mikal Bridges had the hot hand in the Nets' win over the Hawks!



38 PTS | 5 3PM | 5 REB | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/0Shl9sTcvg — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2024

“It’s been the past three, four games where it’s been a lot of blitzes and stuff,” said Bridges postgame. “So I’m always mindful and prepared, but they were just kind of playing drop and I was like, ‘Ok, I like that.’ But yeah, obviously as a player who likes to score, getting blitzed and not getting blitzed is different. But yeah, I guess they changed it from [Thursday], but it was nice.”

This was very much a “how you like me now” game from Bridges and he knew it. When Atlanta loosened their grip on this Brooklyn balloon and it soared.

He’s not Kevin Durant, but he’s still a very good NBA player on a great contract. That’s not so bad.

Schröder effective even without the scoring

Unlike Mikal, Dennis Schröder’s shot did not find nylon so easily yesterday. Making his fifth start with Brooklyn, the FIBA World Cup MVP shot just 4-of-13 from the field, missing the rim from all sorts of angles.

Regardless, he still finished with eight assists and was a +16, the second-highest plus/minus for a player on the team behind only Bridges. He was flashy yet decisive on the break to help Brooklyn reel in 15 transition points. He was equally decisive and well in tune with Brooklyn’s spacing around him to set up his teammates in the half-court.

Schröder saw the other end of the floor as another area to make up for his inefficient jump shooting. There he finished with two blocked shots, though one was more of a steal on a heads-up, cross-court pursuit of Jalen Johnson.

Outstanding strip from Dennis Schröder on the low-man rotation, leads to Cam Johnson free throws: pic.twitter.com/vkNyAxLq3g — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 2, 2024

Naturally, you’d love to see Dennis be more menacing in the scoring department going forward, and to be fair, he did go 3-of-4 from deep vs. his old team. But with Brooklyn getting such strange production (or not) from the point guard position of late, this “see what’s working” performance was a sight to behold. If Brooklyn cares about winning, I maintain the stance that he should start over Ben Simmons.

Transition defense leading the way

While the scoreboard reflected a blowout for the Nets during their Thursday win over the Hawks, Atlanta put pressure on the Nets for a few sequences primarily during the second quarter. Frequently running and gunning off Brooklyn misses to close the first half, the Hawks largely made that push by getting out in transition.

Still, Atlanta finished the game with 14 points generated on the break — more of a figure supporting Brooklyn’s transition defense more than anything else. That’s well below the league average for transition points per game and more than a touchdown below Atlanta’s this season (21.6).

However, the Nets blew that figure out of the water tonight, holding their visitors to zero fast break points. Let’s say that again, ZERO fast break points, as in nada, zilch, zip, nothing.

This wouldn’t have been possible without Brooklyn’s switching, speedy defensive personnel. Whether it was Nic Claxton, Dorian Finney-Smith, Schröder, or Dennis Smith Jr., Brooklyn always had a guy ready to jet down the floor with any Atlanta player feeling ambitious enough to try and get loose.

Brooklyn posting 46.6%/46.9% shooting splits and grabbing 12 offensive rebounds cut into Atlanta’s opportunities to generate points via the run ‘n gun, but the defensive effort still stood out from an eye-test perspective.

Even in half-court sets, the Nets rarely gave Atlanta an inch to operate with. Brooklyn finished with 12 deflections and six steals, often leading to their own opportunities on the break which wielded 15 points.

With their versatility and some extra juice thanks to the gravity of these past two games and possibly some added motivation from Kevin Ollie, who continues to drop bars left and right, we might finally be getting the astute Nets defense we’ve been waiting to see for months. Last night, it all started with forcing Atlanta to pump their breaks.