NBA Live Discussion: Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM ET

The Nets are going for three straight! Forget who they beat — we’ll take what we can get at this rate. Let’s see if they can send Chicago into the 10-seed.
WHO: Brooklyn Nets (28-45) at Chicago Bulls (35-38)
WHEN: 7:30 PM ET
WHERE: YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. NOTE: YES has a new deal with FUBU which will cover both the Yankees and Nets, but while the agreement was in place for the Yankees home opener, no word in the press release when Nets games will be carried on the streaming service.
***
Injuries: Cam Johnson, Keita Bates-Diop, Dennis Smith Jr., Ben Simmons and Dariq Whitehead are all out. Noah Clowney (back contusion) and Dennis Smith Jr. (right hip synovitis) are probable. Two-ways Keon Johnson and Jacob Gilyard remain with the big club.
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball are out for the season, as is Patrick Williams. Julian Phillips (ankle) is out indefinitely. Ayo Dosunmu (non-COVID illness) and Alex Caruso (ankle) are probable.
Game Context: Tonight the Brooklyn Nets go for three straight against the Chicago Bulls in Brooklyn following a 2-2 road trip that produced wins vs. the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards following losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.
