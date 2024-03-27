NBA Live Discussion: Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards, 7:00 PM ET

The Nets have a chance to nab consecutive wins with a matchup against the lowly Wizards. Can’t sleep on them, though. They’ve won a season-high three straight games!

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (27-45) at Washington Wizards (14-58)

WHEN: 7 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio.

***

From our game preview...

Injuries: Cam Johnson, Keita Bates-Diop, Dennis Smith Jr., Ben Simmons and Dariq Whitehead are all out while Cam Thomas who developed back spasms just before the Raptors game is questionable. The Nets announced Wednesday morning that Bates-Diop had a procedure that will keep him out the rest of the season, joining Simmons and Whitehead whose seasons also ended with surgery. KBD has a player option next season. The Wizards will also have a number of players in street clothes, with Landry Shamet, Eugene Omoruyi, Tyus Jones, Bilal Coulibaly and Isaiah Livers all unavailable. Player to Watch: Richaun Holmes has been a terror on the boards for the Wizards in their three game streak, He’s averaged 15 boards and 11.7 points.

