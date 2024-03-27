Long Island Nets earn trip to playoffs with blowout win over Grand Rapids Gold, 127-94

The Long Island Nets (19-14) defeated the Grand Rapids Gold (11-21), 127-94, on Tuesday evening at Nassau Coliseum. In doing so, Long Island clinched its fourth playoff berth in franchise history.

Eight Nets scored in double figures in the win, including forward Davion Warren, who posted a career-high 33 points to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes. The Nets two reliable vets, forward Kaiser Gates and guard Kyle Edwards combined for 36 as well in the win.

Gates tallied 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes while Edwards recorded 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes. Center Patrick Gardner recorded his second straight double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in addition to a block in 22 minutes.

Noah Clowney continues with the Brooklyn Nets, giving Gardner and Long Island’s other big man, Hong Kong’s David Muoka, big minutes. The 6’11” Muoka also registered a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to go along six blocks in 25 minutes.

Around and IN for David Muoka pic.twitter.com/Mgfse4x9RH — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) March 27, 2024

David Muoka with the BIG STOP pic.twitter.com/7o7fYH1Dcd — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) March 27, 2024

Forwards Nate Pierre-Louis, Kameron Hankerson and Brooklyn two-way guard/forward Jaylen Martin added 10 points each.

In addition to Clowney, Long Island was without two-ways Keon Johnson and Jacob Gilyard who are also with the big club.

The two teams stayed close during the first quarter, tying the match four times. Long Island pushed past Grand Rapids and closed the period ahead by 13, 32-19. The Nets carried their momentum over into the second quarter, outscoring the Gold 31-23 on 52.2 percent shooting from the field. Long Island kept its lead and closed the first half ahead by 21, 63-42.

The Nets’ offense dominated in the third quarter, led by Davion Warren’s 18-point effort. The 6’6” wing out of Texas Tech finished 13-of-22 on the night, missing all of his 3-point attempts but making use of his athletic skills throughout.

Long Island outscored Grand Rapids 40-26 in the period on 62.5 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep to close the quarter ahead by 35, 103-68. Grand Rapids battled hard in the fourth, outscoring the Nets 26-24 in the period. Despite Grand Rapids’ efforts, Long Island went on to defeat the Gold by 33, 127-94.

Although Long Island had a tough night from deep, hitting only 27.6% on 3-pointers, they outrebounded Grand Rapids, 58-37.

Long Island has two games left, Wednesday and Friday, before the opening of the G League playoffs next Tuesday. They’re currently the fifth seed in the East, a half game behind the fourth seed, the Delaware Blue Coats and a game back of the third seed, the Indiana Mad Ants.

Grand Rapids forward Walter Ellis posted 19 points, five rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes. Gold guard Souley Boum recorded 16 points, six rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 42 minutes.

Long Island will travel to Georgia to face College Park Hawks on Saturday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. ET,