3 Takeaways Brooklyn Nets grinding win vs Toronto Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors linked up tonight, each on losing streaks that would reach 16 if added together, under the cloud of a betting scandal, while each carrying a laundry list of notable inactives.

In a week filled with Brooklyn Nets x Spongebob Squarepants references thanks to Josh Hart, let me just say, if you willingly tuned into the game, you’re tough enough to get into the Salty Spittoon.

Tonight’s game did offer a few glances at Brooklyn’s lesser-known players, including two-way guard Jacob Gilyard, who made his Nets debut. A side of old friend Bruce Brown? Another Dennis Schröder revenge game? Sure, why not?

But ultimately for the Nets, who usually spent this time of year looking forward to the playoffs rather than twiddling their thumbs, doom and gloom were equally inescapable. The game largely felt like a two-hour-long infomercial explaining how far the team has fallen.

It was ugly, for Toronto as well, but that’s all we’ve got right now. The Nets did come away victorious, even if their overall situation right now feels like anything but, clawing their way to a 96-88 win. Here’s what we learned.

Power Forward Clowney is Here

I asked everyone not to make a mountain out of a molehill with any of Kevin Ollie’s decisions on the center rotation after the Knicks game — but rookie Noah Clowney logged minutes at the four tonight, so there’s my out.

Lawyering aside, the Alabama product finished the game with six rebounds and seven points. Four of them were louder than the rest though, as Clowney added two fiery half jams to this rather lukewarm game. The first came after a sleek pump fake and then a vicious drive.

Noah Clowney with a big drive and dunk! pic.twitter.com/vaSkzx9bim — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 26, 2024

Plays like that likely aren’t happening with Clowney at the five — where’s been exclusively this year leading up to tonight. With Claxton manning the middle instead, that invited Clowney to hang around the arc, use his jump shot as a threat to create space, and then get a running start lighting the fireworks.

All of Clowney’s 10 first half minutes came at the four, with six beside Claxton and four beside Day’Ron Sharpe. He did play a bit of center in the second half, but his run at power forward nonetheless showed us the Nets believe he can play there and all he brings while doing so — spacing, slashing, and closeout speed rather than spamming dribble handoffs. The former could also be a sneak peek at something we might see often next year.

Trendon Watford, Dorian Finney-Smith Playing to Win

These guys get paid millions to play a kid’s game. While I won’t say I understand NBA players half-assing it in a late-season game amid a wasted year, I understand it’s just something that happens sometimes as someone who’s watched this game a long time and is a realist.

Either way, the Nets did not give an inch of that tonight, led mainly by Trendon Watford and Dorian Finney-Smith. Whether it was them responding to Kevin Ollie’s comments after the New York game or just two guys doing what they’re paid to, each played to win tonight.

Wat finished with a season-high 19 points while shooting 7-10 from the field and 2-4 from three. He showed little to no fear penetrating the Toronto defense, operating as a crucial conductor moving the ball downhill with Cam Thomas out.

DFS added 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal while shooting 4-6 from the field. His work outside the box score felt more impressive though. Like a heat-seeking missile, he often collapsed inside on charging Raptors to help the Nets protect the paint. He even got up for one block, but surely deterred shots inside by the many.

BIG block from Doe Doe pic.twitter.com/Lh6V8CAuGq — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 26, 2024

Shoutout to Dennis Schroder too, who dove all over the floor tonight for loose balls, also tying Watford with 19 points and dishing out a team-high seven assists. He’s now led the Nets in assists in all but two games this month.

It was a collective bounce-back game in the hustle department for the Nets, as they pulled down 16 offensive rebounds, putting a lesson taught to them by the Knicks into practice just two days later. Watford and Finney-Smith combined for nearly a third (5) of those second-chance possessions. Tip of the cap.

Lonnie Walker is Going Through It

Brooklyn’s collective issues as a team keep blanketing his own, but those paying attention know the force has not been with Lonnie Walker IV lately. In his past eight contests, He’s averaging just 2.8 points in 11.8 minutes per game on .237/.095 splits.

Tonight was more of the same, as Brooklyn’s offensive spark plug again operated without much voltage, finishing with zero points while going 0-6 from the field. Again with Cam Thomas on the shelf, this felt like a game destined for him to break out, but the offense never found him.

As a capable inside-outside scorer, Walker seems to be settling for the latter of late. He did get downhill here and there Saturday vs the Knicks, but four of the six shots he pulled this evening came from beyond the arc.

Being a career 35.8% shooter from deep, and even with a handful of games where he’s lit it up from range at Barclays Center to his name, there’s no reason for Walker IV to stop taking threes. In today’s league, and within a Nets offense that struggles more often than not, open shooters should shoot from deep every single time.

But the rim pressure is just as important. Microwave scorers often do their best after “seeing one go in,” so more high percentage looks around the cylinder seem like a more likely catalyst to turning things around for him.

Here’s to hoping he does. Playing on a veteran’s minimum deal that’s set to expire, Walker IV’s been too good for the Nets this year for a rough final month to not get paid come contract time.