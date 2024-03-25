Shams: Brooklyn Nets offered Jalen Green, multiple picks for Mikal Bridges ... is this new?

In a segment on FanDuel TV Monday, Shams Charania reported that the Houston Rockets offered the Brooklyn Nets Jalen Green and a number of the remaining draft assets from the James Harden trade for Mikal Bridges, but that the Nets turned down the offer...

The commentary made headlines but Charania is at the third NBA writer to report the possibility. In the days leading up to the February 8 trade deadline, both Jake Fischer and Marc Stein reported on talks involving Green for Bridges. Before that both Mike Scotto and Brian Lewis wrote that the Rockets would have sent the draft assets to the Nets but didn’t mention Green. It appears the rumors all emanated from Houston.

So why now? Charania was reporting from the Rockets perspective as Houston keeps driving for a play-in spot in the West. They’re current one game back of the Golden State Warriors for 10th place, having won eight straight. Moreover, the Rockets will have to make a decision this summer on whether to extend Green and the injured Alperen Sengun. Only one of them can get a designated max extension for five years.

The news of course caused a stir in the Nets fan base as the 22-year-old Green has been on a tear during the Rockets’ winning streak, averaging 27.8 points per game on 51.4% shooting from the floor and 41.7% shooting from three. Two days ago, he put up 41 vs. the Jazz. At the time of the deadline, however, Green was seen as underperforming his status as the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, of course, the Nets and Bridges have fallen flat, on a six-game losing streak until tonight’s win in Toronto with Bridges looking like he’s fatigued.

It remains uncertain. however, which of the four remaining draft assets Houston would have been willing to give up. The Rockets currently control the Nets 2024 and 2026 first round picks and can swap for the Nets firsts in 2025 and 2027. So far, the Harden draft assets have only yielded one player, Tari Eason, in the 2022 Draft. Swaps in the 2021 and 2023 drafts were not transferred.