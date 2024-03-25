NBA Live Discussion: Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 PM ET

The Nets are 5.5 games out of a play-in spot with 11 games remaining. It would take a miracle at this rate, considering they’ve lost six in a row and haven’t gained any sort of momentum since they were 13-10 this year. The games go on, however...

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (26-45) at Toronto Raptors (23-48)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio.

***

Injuries: Cam Johnson, Dennis Smith Jr., Keita Bates-Diop, Dariq Whitehead and Ben Simmons are all out. RJ Barrett is away from the team following the passing of his younger brother, Nathan. Our condolences to RJ and his loved ones. Immanuel Quickley is away from the team due to a personal matter. Same for Jontay Porter. Scottie Barnes recently fractured his left hand and will miss this contest. Chris Boucher has a partial MCL tear in his right knee and is out. DJ Carton is out with an ankle sprain.

Check out RaptorsHQ for more on the Raptors.