Lonnie Walker working his way through changes following switch in coaches

Lonnie Walker, whose numbers have dropped since Kevin Ollie replaced Jacque Vaughn, says it’s something he can deal with.

“At the end of the day, it’s a team sport. It’s all about winning,” Walker told Newsday. “Just trying to find ways to be better. Being on the bench, bringing energy on the bench or trying to bring energy on the court. Just leave it all to God.”

Walker, an unrestricted free agent playing on a vets minimum deal, has seen a precipitous drop in his time on the court since the coaching switch at the All-Star Break, as Evan Barnes writes Monday.

He went from averaging 18.1 minutes before the break to 16.1 afterward. Over the last seven games since returning from illness, he’s averaged just 12.2 minutes.

Saturday’s matinee vs. the New York Knicks was his best game in a while. Nine points on 4-of-6 shooting in 12 minutes may not sound like a lot but it was the most he’s registered since the beginning of the month when he scored 40 points in two games on March 5 and 7. He racked up nearly 50 minutes in those two contests vs. the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons. Since then, he hasn’t play more than 16 minutes.

Kevin Ollie didn’t get into details when asked why the 25-year-old Walker wasn’t getting minutes he used to.

“We look at everything in totality . . . it’s just not points,” Ollie said last Tuesday. “We want guys that come in here and play with energy and [Walker] does that most of the time. But hopefully he can just take care of his minutes and it’s on him to make me play him more.”

It seemed like an odd commentary when the Nets big issue in their current six game losing streak has been offense and Walkers has been, as Barnes writes, “one of the best shot creators on a team lacking consistency on offense.”

Walker who said earlier in the season that he hoped he could use this season as a springboard to a longer term contract, told Barnes he is putting his faith in his family and his God. He’s still averaging 10.2 points with 44/40/77 shooting splits.

“I don’t think it negatively affects me. You might have your ups and downs, your days where you might not feel as much,” Walker said. “But for the most part, I got a great family around me that really supports me and I understand that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

He did not define what that light looks like nor did he give any indication of how his current situation would affect his future as a free agent, saying he hasn’t thought much about it yet.

“It’s all about growth. I think that’s something that I’m trying to accomplish,” Walker said. “I haven’t reached my prime yet, in my opinion. So just trying to reach that moment and continue to get those building blocks.”