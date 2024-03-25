FILM STUDY: Brooklyn Nets are guarding their tails off ... Until a shot goes up.

March has been a maddening month for the Brooklyn Nets. It started with an inspiring victory over the Atlanta Hawks that brought them within two games of the East’s final Play-In spot, and it spread momentary hope throughout the organization. More meaningful basketball was on the way, games would matter, the schedule even looked easy!

Well, a 105-93 loss to the New York Knicks brought Brooklyn’s record to 2-9 since that win over the Hawks. That includes losses to the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, and San Antonio Spurs. Their season has ended before April even arrived.

And yet, the Nets have been playing some great defense through it all. Emphasis on some.

In their last 11 games, Brooklyn is allowing 0.950 points per half-court ‘play’, the fourth-best mark in the league. It’s a joy to watch, even at the end of this dismal season. Their switching infects opposing offenses, they keep the ball in front, their closeouts are on point, and they’re even forcing the fifth-most turnovers in the league.

Alas, only the ‘play’ ends when the shot goes up; the ‘possession,’ as your high school coach told you 1,000 times, does not.

In March, Brooklyn is allowing 1.168 points per half-court possession*, the 22nd-best mark in the league. If the Nets were an average defensive-rebounding team, they’d be boasting an elite half-court defense. Instead, they’re bad altogether! Truly remarkable.

And it’s not just that the Nets forfeit a ton of extra possessions, it’s that those extra possessions are so often fruitful for the offense. Here, after Nic Claxton switches out to Jalen Brunson to force a miss, Isaiah Hartenstein easily boards and lays it up over Mikal Bridges...

Plenty of offensive rebounds in the NBA are snagged off 3-pointers, which produce long misses. But when a player grabs the ball as it caroms back toward the perimeter, he’s not immediately in a position to shoot it again. That is not the type of board Brooklyn surrenders.

“The play starts on the shot, you know? That’s when their play started,” said Bridges after the Grizzlies loss, a phrase Interim Head Coach Kevin Ollie has used repeatedly since then.

Over this 2-9 stretch, Brooklyn’s opponents score 0.301 points after they miss a shot in the half-court. Take a minute to reflect on that stat. Then take a wild guess which of these data points belong to the Nets...

Saturday’s loss to the Knicks was a new low-point, as the Manhattanites scored 26 second-chance points. In other words, about a quarter of New York’s points came off misses.

Ollie did not mince words when assessing the problem postgame: “They went with every offensive rebound, got every offensive rebound, got every loose ball. They just wanted it more, and you can see it. That’s why we’re where we’re at. At those times, you got to go get it. Ball’s in the air, you gotta go get it first. We have to do those things to win. I know I sound like a broken record, but that’s what we have to do.”

Is it really that simple? That the Nets are committed enough to play elite half-court defense but will give up when the shot-clock resets?

Perhaps it’s simply that switching Nic Claxton out on the perimeter constitutes an immediate disadvantage on the glass. But then again, plenty of teams switch and clean the glass more efficiently than Brooklyn, and it’s not like Clax is never down low.

To that end, we can dispel a false narrative about the Nets’ rebounding woes. The idea that Nic Claxton gets manhandled by burly centers like Hartenstein, and that’s what contributes to poor rebounding games, is demonstrably untrue.

Here is every individual box-out skirmish between the two that led to a rebound on Saturday:

Claxton misses a box-out in the first quarter, is late getting back down the floor in the second, then stiffs iHart on two chances in the second half (when the Nets got slaughtered). That’s about it.

You can critique Brooklyn’s starting center for a lot this season — his motor has come and gone, the finishing has taken a hit — but getting beaten up by guys like Hartenstein, an elite offensive rebounder? It largely a snap-judgement based on body-types and box-scores. Recall Brooklyn’s stellar defensive-rebounding to start the season; they hovered around the top ten largely playing drop coverage (which had its own issues).

Rather, Claxton is often scrambling back to the paint like a guard in order to help the rebounding effort. Occasionally he’s on time...

...but often, it’s just untenable. On the following play, the Nets show max effort. Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn’s bulkiest non-big, rotates over to Hartenstein on a scram-switch, while Claxton sprints toward the rim when the shot goes up. It’s all in vain...

So, how do we analyze this mess?

Firstly, Claxton isn’t totally blameless. Brooklyn’s leading shot-blocker still hasn’t figured out the perfect balance of boxing out and leaping to block shot attempts. Given the athletic and size limitations of his teammates — which we’ll get into — he should tone down the block-chasing just a bit. That’s a tough sell for one of the NBA’s premier rim-protectors, but perhaps a necessary ask at this point.

Secondly, Ollie isn’t off-base. Brooklyn’s effort does wane on the defensive glass, and the multiple efforts behind Claxton aren’t always there. They don’t look anything like their counterparts across the East River, who crash the boards relentlessly. Can you picture any Nets making the play Josh Hart does here, if their center were to whiff on a block?

Rather, their efforts are just OK. You can’t crucify them, exactly, but it’s just not going to cut it in a switch-heavy scheme.

On this play, Claxton contests a miss, and Cam Johnson comes over from the weak-side corner to play between the rolling Jericho Sims and his man, Josh Hart. It’s a decent effort, whatever...

Ideally, that would Cam Thomas to come cracking back to the rim from the wing sooner. If he beats Hart to the spot, or is at least there to contest the board, Brooklyn has a much better shot at snagging it. But that’s a tough ask for Thomas, who isn’t exactly known for having his head on a swivel. All-in-all, the Cams would have to go above and beyond to grab that board; unfortunately that’s often what’s required to rebound in a switch-heavy defense.

That brings up the question Jacque Vaughn dealt with early this season. Does Brooklyn even have the personnel to rebound behind, or with Claxton? The guards don’t fly around in help. The wings are of average height, but more importantly, aren’t physically imposing. Bridges and Johnson can’t out-muscle or out-leap most wings for boards, and if Saturday’s starting lineup is any indication, Finney-Smith may be on the bench going forward.

Kevin Ollie is in a brutal spot. His options are to abandon a scheme that is forcing more misses than most defenses dream of, or just to continuously demand effort from his players at the podium. So far, he’s going with option B.

Only the Nets could be playing some of their best defense during their longest losing-streak of the season. But only the Nets are rebounding the ball this poorly.