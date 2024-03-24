Patrick Gardner double-double leads Long Island Nets to win over Delaware Blue Coats

Patrick Gardner led the way for the Long Island Nets with a double-double, posting career-highs in both points (24) and rebounds (14) in the Nets’ 119-101 win over the Delaware Blue Coats Sunday in Wilmington.

Two of the Nets two-ways were also in double figures: Keon Johnson added 23 points off the bench and Jacob Gilyard, 11. G League veterans Kyler Edwards (19), Kaiser Gates (13), Kennedy Chandler (12) also had big games.

The loss drops Delaware to the fourth seed, while Long Island sits a game behind them in fifth. G League playoffs begin April 2.

The game featured a number of big turnarounds. After trailing by as many as 23 in the first quarter, the Blue Coats fought all the way back to take a one-point lead near the midway point of the third. From there, the Nets outscored the Coats 52-33 en route to the win.

Gardner, the 6’11” center, was filling in for Noah Clowney who remains with Brooklyn. He shot 10-of-14 overall, including 2-of-2 from deep. Of his 14 rebounds, six were offensive, also a career high.

Long Island will be home Tuesday night vs. the Grand Rapids Gold. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET.