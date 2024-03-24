3 Takeaways From Brooklyn Nets daft loss to New York Knicks

What an NBA game is — in its essence — no longer seems to apply to the Brooklyn Nets. Rather than an opportunity to get a win, build up their record, and please their fans, contests for them just feel like hurdles to clear to closer to the finish line of this hellish season.

Rather than glory, they’re a team chasing relief.

Even a date across the river with the “rivaled” New York Knicks was of this nature. With a win, Brooklyn would have earned an extra day or two before their mathematically elimination from the Play-In a week or two from now rather than any real momentum or bragging rights. Another day on death row? Yippee.

Regardless, that wasn’t something the Nets needed to worry about, as they dropped their sixth loss straight loss by a 105-93 score. While Brooklyn “got through” another one, here’s what we learned.

Turnover Free Basketball is Major

There’s been no shortage of discussion on Brooklyn’s offensive shortcomings this year. But while “there’s no go-to guy” and “their spacing sucks” arguments continue collide, recent evidence suggests the Nets managing one of the game’s simplest, most fundament components trumps everything else.

Early on vs New York, Brooklyn kept it noticeably clean, turning it over just once in the opening period and consequentially jumping out to a 30-28 lead. They were on time and on task in their decision making with crisp cuts and passes to generate a well-functioning offense.

Then in the second, they gave up the rock six times. In the third and fourth, they gave it up four times each. Brooklyn lost all those frames.

It was also turnover-free ball that sparked Brooklyn’s run vs Milwaukee the game before. It was the late third and early fourth period where the the Nets made their move, giving it away just three times between the two frames. In the first and second though, they did so 11 times, getting outscored by a 60-44 margin.

Pointing to fewer turnovers as a catalyst for more wins isn’t exactly basketball rocket science, but specifically for Brooklyn, this is something of an underrated element contributing to their losses. In fact, the Nets are top 10 in the league in fewest turnovers per game for the year, but in their last 15 games, they’re bottom 10.

Can’t Make Too Much Out of the Center Rotation

After Noah Clowney slotted into Day’Ron Sharpe’s spot as Brooklyn’s backup center vs the Bucks, performing relatively well while doing so, everyone was quick to the microphone in singing his praises. I was certainly included in that ensemble.

However, we all may have looked into that a bit too much. It’s understandable. After all, there’s very little for bad teams to concentrate on outside of their younger players, let one bad teams without any draft picks this year.

Regardless, Sharpe once more served as Nic Claxton’s understudy vs the Knicks, contributing with five points, four rebounds, two assists, and a blocked shot. Clowney did play in the contest, though not until garbage time.

With so few games left and so little to play for, it make sense to see some lineup variation like this from Ollie. While the Nets technically remain alive in the Play-In race, it feels like that ship has sailed. They sit 6.5 games behind Atlanta now with 11 games to go.

There’s nothing for them to lose, so expect to see more experiments going forward. Don’t read into them too much.

We’re Going Out Sad

If there was ever a game for the Nets to “win for pride” it would have been yesterday’s. Against New York, a rival of sorts, there should be some extra motivation to steal a win, even if it’d mean very little in the long run.

The Nets either didn’t feel that motivation or just didn’t care. Beating the Knicks in the hustle department is no easy task, but Brooklyn barely put up a fight where you’d expect in a “play for pride” game. They finished -23 in second-chance points, -13 in transition, and -6 in turnovers.

“They just wanted it more, and you could see it,” said Kevin Ollie postgame. That’s why we’re where we’re at.”

Agreed, coach.

Losing is one thing, but Brooklyn’s poor effort while doing so makes watching this team a real chore. There’s been an excess of discourse on Nets Twitter over how bad this team really is. The general consensus seems to be that while they’re not as awful as their 70-loss ancestors, they’re right up there in terms of the least liked teams. Low effort surely lies at the heart of that.

With their final two games of the season against the Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers, there’s still a chance for the Nets to play spoiler vs some rivals and give their fans something to cheer for via a spirited effort. But yesterday suggests they plan to go out like a piece of cardboard in the wind.