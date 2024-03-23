Brooklyn Nets flattened by New York Knicks in unwatchable fourth quarter, lose 105-93

The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks played the 213th game of their LIRR/PATH/Subway Series rivalry on Saturday afternoon, and for a moment, nothing else mattered. Not Brooklyn entering MSG as losers of five straight (the longest active streak in the NBA), not their long-lost season, nor the Manhattanites’ huge lead in this season’s standings.

It was simply an opportunity for the Nets to “grow,” something Kevin Ollie has harped on with the Play-In Tournament seemingly off the table for his squad, and an opportunity to take it to their cross-town rival.

You’d be foraging if you expected a rock fight between the two NYC teams, given their history, their defensively-slanted rosters, and the 1:00 pm start time on Saturday afternoon, Kids’ Day at the Garden. Sure, the building was going to be full of energy, but would the actual basketball match?

It would, at least early on! The game opened with two fouls in the first two minutes and then a five-minute stretch of uninterrupted play. Not even an out-of-bounds call. By the first media timeout, the game was more than halfway done, and the Knicks led 20-17.

But Brooklyn was up for the challenge, and raced out to a 30-28 lead by period’s end. They shot the three well, but more importantly, got to the rim repeatedly. Reserves like Dorian Finney-Smith (returning from a one-game absence) and Lonnie Walker IV attacked closeouts hard and made quick decisions, whether finishing or dishing the rock...

I think this is comfortably Dorian Finney-Smith's best season to date making decisions off-the-dirbble pic.twitter.com/M5Mey3xeTS — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 23, 2024

While Finney-Smith struggled to find the range (0-of-4 from deep, two points), Walker led the reserves with nine points, a modest total but his most in his last seven appearance.

The Nets and Knicks played to a nearly even score again in the second quarter, and the hosts would have taken a slim lead into the break if not for a casual 62-footer from Mikal Bridges to beat the buzzer...

M1KAL FROM 3/4 COURT pic.twitter.com/iWKwXPYlDT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 23, 2024

Instead, the Nets took a 57-56 lead into the half, largely on the backs of Bridges and his twin, Cam Johnson.

Mikal Bridges played his best game since the All-Star break, making threes and floaters while doing an admirable job on Jalen Brunson on the other end. Bridges didn’t bite on his Villanova teammate’s array of pump-fakes or half-spin moves, staying on his feet and playing a big role in Brunson ultimately shooting just 7-of-24 from the field.

Meanwhile, Cam Johnson made three triples in the first half to tie Bridges for the team-lead with 11 points.

But despite the wings’ performances, a troubling trend lurked below the surface. Prior to the game, Ollie had identified three key areas for his squad to hone in on: transition defense, limiting turnovers, and cleaning up the defensive glass.

Even with the lead, though, the Nets weren’t winning the battle in any of those areas, instead relying on tough shot-making from their wings and guards. It continued in the third quarter, which ended with yet another buzzer-beater, this time from Cam Thomas...

So of course Cam Thomas hits THIS pic.twitter.com/u5mkhZJQCk — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 23, 2024

That desperation 3-pointer was the last bucket Thomas would score, as he snapped his streak of 20-point games by finishing with just 19, though he did add five boards and six dimes, including this tough kick-out to Bridges...

Great last-second kick-out from Cam Thomas for a corner three pic.twitter.com/ohQG4O2vzm — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 23, 2024

However, there were far more lowlights for the bucket-getter, as Saturday’s game was a return to the bad habits of Thomas’ past. His defense and offensive process were eyesores, as he frequently declined to make the simple pass, choosing to take questionable shots that often lead to run-outs for the Knicks going the other way.

Thomas, ever the enigma, would make an applause-worthy pass on one possession, then tank Brooklyn’s offense on the next, though the third-year guard was probably due for a rough game after his recent play. (Maybe not a staggering plus-minus of -29, though.)

Still, Thomas’ play wasn't Brooklyn’s biggest problem. It wasn’t even Bridges’ clear fatigue, falling off after three excellent quarters of play. It was the possession game Ollie had harped on, and the chickens came home to roost in the fourth quarter.

After Dennis Smith Jr. hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 80, Brooklyn went over eight minutes without a bucket, just four free-throws to show for their efforts. It was a cold stretch to end all cold stretches, even by the Nets’ paltry offensive standards.

On the other end, the Knicks continued to rack up offensive rebounds on their way to a ridiculous 26 second-chance points. The Nets scored just three. Donte DiVincenzo was the hero for the Knicks, nearly out-scoring Brooklyn in the fourth quarter on his way to a game-high 31 points.

froze him with the hesi pic.twitter.com/8BweUuqNOd — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 23, 2024

But Kevin Ollie wasn’t concerned about individual Knicks in postgame, hardly mentioning the hot-shooting of DiVincenzo and Miles McBride (who played 47 minutes, of course).

It was about Brooklyn’s effort for the head coach, and his team’s failure to execute in any of the key areas he highlighted.

The Nets were outscored 26-to-3 in second-chance points.

The Nets were outscored 18-to-5 in transition.

The Nets lost the turnover battle 15-to-9.

All in all, the Knicks took twenty-one more shots than Brooklyn, and just three fewer free-throws. The hosts physically dominated their guests from start-to-finish, and once the Nets’ hot shooting ran out, they were toast. The tight score of the early stages was just a mirage.

Kevin Ollie spoke with an exasperated tone post-game, summing up his thoughts in one knockout blow.

“They just wanted it more, and you could see it. That’s why we’re where we’re at.”

The Brooklyn Nets have now lost six straight games for the first time all season, this latest L to their biggest rival. Nobody wants to be where they're at.

Next Up

The Brooklyn Nets will travel north of the border to continue their four-game tour of the Eastern Conference. Tip-off against the Toronto Raptors is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night.