NBA Live Discussion: Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, 1:00 PM ET

The Nets battled against the Bucks, but to no avail. They’ve lost five straight games with a matinee game against the Knicks. If the Knicks win, they’ll have a 3-0 season series lead against the Nets. They haven’t pulled off the sweep since 2-17-19... for whatever it’s worth.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (26-44) at New York Knicks (41-28)

WHEN: 1:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network and MSG on TV. WFAN and ESPN on radio.

Injuries: No Ben Simmons or Dariq Whitehead.Dorian Finney-Smith is not on the injury report and will be back this afternoon. Dennis Smith Jr is probable with right hip soreness. OG Anunoby is out with an elbow injury. Julius Randle is out with a dislocated right shoulder. Mitchell Robinson is out as he continues to recover from left ankle surgery. The Knicks hope that all three will be back by the time the postseason rolls around.

