On Noah Clowney and player development in a position-less world

As I wrote following their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets have entered the acceptance stage, just in time for the home-stretch of the NBA season. The 26-44 Nets are what they are.

Brooklyn’s fans have also accepted this season for what it is — not to say anybody is happy or even content with the results. But you’d think there’s nothing left to argue about, and that the few-and-far-in-between bright spots would be easier to appreciate. No, there’s not many of ‘em on this 11-seed, but in the loss to Milwaukee, first-round rookie Noah Clowney played his 3rd-most minutes of the season and looked pretty good doing so.

The 6’9” forward hit a corner three, he defended Damian Lillard well on a couple switches, he even forced Giannis Antetokounmpo into a tough, missed layup in isolation...

Hell, the Nets won his minutes by ten points. Clowney wasn’t hemorrhaging his squad out there, a significant threshold for a skinny 19-year-old to cross on an NBA court, no matter how small the sample size is.

There were also some reality checks for the Alabama product. Brook Lopez calmly splashed a fadeaway and a 28-footer over fruitless contests; Lillard punished a classic hand-in-the-cookie-jar moment (though Clowney’s foul somehow went uncalled)...

That’s what Nets fans should hope to see out of Clowney at this stage: a solid performance against great NBA players, a performance that comes while he puts the final touches on an encouraging season of G League ball.

And yet, Nets fans found something to argue (or complain) about following Clowney’s 14 minutes on Thursday. There were many such comments, whether on NetsDaily or on X/Twitter, that took a firm stance on 2023’s #21 overall pick, most of them echoing this sentiment...

He should be developed as a big 4 not as a frail skinny 5 https://t.co/8btUS7iR15 — BKN 85 (@brooklynnets85) March 22, 2024

I’m just here to tell you one thing. Stop.

This isn’t a critique of Nets fans, who have responded to Clowney’s rookie season as any NBA fanbase would. There is a widespread insistence on positional-piegonholing over skill acquisition early in players’ careers. It’s putting the cart before the horse.

The more skills a young player like Clowney develops, the more avenues he has to contributing, the more players he fits alongside. The duty Brooklyn and Long Island share is to mold Clowney into a multi-talented player, not to guide him into a pre-determined role. (Who knows what Clowney’s team — whether it’s the Nets or not — will look like when he’s ready to contribute? Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe saw the entire roster around them change during their second and third years in the league.)

Yes, these current Nets are pretty thin. I understand where the sentiment about Clowney’s development comes from after watching a decade of poor rebounding, but insisting that Clowney play the 4 next to another big this early in his career isn’t addressing that problem. It’s just saying “No, actually. I don’t want the 19-year-old with a 7’2” wingspan to get reps in drop coverage or roll to the basket.”

It’s also forgetting what position-less basketball is really about. Sure, Clowney is the 5 when he steps on the court, but that doesn’t mean he’s not frequently in the corner, shooting threes or attacking closeouts like Dorian Finney-Smith...

You know, stuff that a ‘power-forward’ might do. How about this defensive play on the weak-side of the floor, keeping an eye on a double-team and then having to sprint out to a corner shooter on a closeout?

If positions aren’t rigid anymore, development isn’t either. Clowney was the backup-center against the Bucks, but he practiced skills that’ll help him no matter what role he’s asked to play. This, in turn, becomes a positive feedback loop.

Here is a great piece that touches on draft and development philosophy from Roshan Pulturi over at Swish Theory. Pulturi hammers home the idea that the we’ve often confused what constitutes a high-floor vs. a high-ceiling for a prospect, and touches on Franz Wagner as an example.

Coming out of Michigan, Wagner was thought of as a prospect with a relatively safe floor but lower upside. He played a 3-and-D role at school as but flashed nice connective passing, some finishes at the rim attacking closeouts. You know, complementary skills. So, was Wagner really going to become a deadly primary creator? And if he was going to, wouldn’t Michigan have pushed him in that direction?

Yet, because Wagner was competent (soon-to-be good) in multiple areas, he could stay on the floor early in his NBA career. Whether the Orlando Magic needed passing juice or more defense on the floor, they didn’t have to sub Wagner out. And thus, he saw more ball-handling opportunities whether off ball-screens or in transition (where he’s since become a monster). Even when he struggled through some of his early reps. Wagner wasn’t hurting them elsewhere.

Thus, Franz Wagner used the tools that made him a “safe bet” in the NBA Draft to raise his perceived-ceiling. Or maybe it was high the whole time.

This is why you’re seeing Brooklyn and Long Island play this skinny, 6’9” teenager at the ‘5,’ choosing to bench Day’Ron Sharpe against Milwaukee rather than play the two of them together.

It’s too early to feel anything other than hope and excitement for Noah Clowney, sorely needed in a season of misery. If there’s one thing Brooklyn has done admirably under the Sean Marks regime, it’s identifying and developing talent. They’ve already turned a handful of draft picks taken nowhere near the lottery into contributing NBA players.

More importantly, the kid is playing well no matter what he’s asked to do. However you define player development, that’s a win.