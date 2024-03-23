Brooklyn Nets vs. NY Knicks preview: A Saturday matinee at the Garden

The effort was there. Unfortunately, that didn’t help the result. The Brooklyn Nets rallied against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, but it was all for naught as the Bucks made key plays late to hand the Nets another tough loss. The L was Brooklyn’s fifth in a row and their postseason chances are just about cooked.

The opponent today is back home after a west coast road trip. The New York Knicks had a chance to have a perfect road trip, but Nikola Jokic had other plans as he and the Nuggets took it to the Knicks. Even with the loss, the Knicks finished their road trip at 3-1, which is pretty dang impressive.

Where to follow the game

Double coverage. YES Network and MSG on TV. WFAN and ESPN on radio. Brunch and basketball so we getting started after 1:00 p.m. ET..

Injuries

No Ben Simmons or Dariq Whitehead.Dorian Finney-Smith is not on the injury report and will be back this afternoon. Dennis Smith Jr is available with right hip soreness while Dennis Schroder is probable with right forearm soreness.

OG Anunoby is out with an elbow injury. Julius Randle is out with a dislocated right shoulder. Mitchell Robinson is out as he continues to recover from left ankle surgery. The Knicks hope that all three will be back by the time the postseason rolls around.

The game

The Knicks won game one in December and game two in January.

For any team, homecourt advantage is essential. Starting a playoff series in your own gym helps set the tone and reduces the wear and tear from travel. The Knicks are currently half a game behind the Orlando Magic for the fourth seed and are within striking distance of the Cleveland Cavaliers for third place. Over at Posting and Toasting, Kento Kato wrote:

“If they were to stay the fourth seed, they’d likely be looking at a first-round matchup against the Magic. At first glance, Orlando may seem like the preferred matchup given their youth and less-than-stellar offense and shooting. But truth be told, the Magic, especially if they can continue playing the way they have been, could prove to be a formidable opponent, one that is sure to be annoying to play against. Now, Philadelphia, if they can get Embiid back, Miami, if they can get back on track, and Indiana, if Halliburton can get healthier and return to form, all have the potential to be scarier opponents, but if things stay the way they are now, the Magic will likely be a more difficult opponent. I do think that the Knicks, especially if they get Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson, will be favored, but it’ll be a physical series that will test them. And if they move on, they will likely have the unfortunate task of facing off against the Celtics, who have been the clear-cut best team in the league pretty much wire-to-wire.”

In addition to who you’re playing, a lot of the playoffs depends on when you see the best of the best. If you can avoid a great team for as long as you can and catch them when they’re a bit more beat up, you can take advantage. And the more home games in MSG, the merrier for Knicks fans.

For the Nets, they’re at the point of the season where they have to figure out how to dole out minutes. Kevin Ollie and the coaching staff have to balance who gets minutes, how long, and the lineup combinations to utilize. Sometimes, players who deserve minutes get left out as the time tries to find time for other deserving players. That’s where Day’Ron Sharpe found himself as he got a DNP against the Bucks. Ollie explained the thinking behind his decision

Ollie on Day'Ron Sharpe logging a DNP tonight:



"It's just about sacrifice, and that was the conversation. I told him beforehand what I was gonna do. Day'Ron's probably not happy with it, I wouldn't be happy with it, but this is a team game... I wanted to see Noah tonight."… https://t.co/0l21KT7oZa — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 22, 2024

Sharpe has been good for the Nets this year, so the hope is the coaching staff still finds a role for him.

Stopping Jalen Brunson will take a total team effort. JB is a sure bet to make the All NBA team this year, and it will be a well deserved honor for the Villanova star. Brunson has been masterful all season and recently made some Knick history. Brunson was the fourth Knick ever to score at least 40 points in back-to-back games, joining Bernard King, Patrick Ewing, and Carmelo Anthony. Good company! Brunson’s pal Mikal Bridges got the assignment on him for much of the last meeting, and he figures to get that chance again. It’s been a bumpy month of March for Bridges, but he’s still working hard to try and figure things out.

Player to watch: Josh Hart

If you know anything about Tom Thibodeau, you know that when he trusts you, he'll turn to you and let you play as many minutes as you can physically handle. Consider the case of Josh Hart. Hart "only" played 36 minutes on Thursday, his lowest in over a month. His minutes totals since the All Star break have been consistently in the high 30s to mid 40s range.

44

42

42

40

47

45

43

42

43

39

42

39

48

36

Now that’s a workout right there! Hart has been great since coming over from the Portland Trailblazers last year and will be someone Thibs turns to a lot when the postseason begins. He’s also one of the best rebounders in the game and plays above his height every night. He doesn’t shoot threes well, but when Donte Divincenzo is out here shooting close to 40 percent from downtown, you can live with Hart’s struggles out there.

Cam Thomas will look to put on another show at Madison Square Garden. CT might have some extra motivation since Hart called him “all buckets, no defense” on his podcast last month. Thomas has settled into his role as lead option on offense for the Nets, and Brooklyn would need a big game from him if they want to pull off the upset. The big goal of the postseason is out of reach, but Thomas getting more reps as the lead man should help him and the team down the line.

