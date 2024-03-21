Brooklyn Nets lose to Milwaukee Bucks 115-108, snag a moral victory

One must imagine Sisyphus happy.

That’s a little tougher to imagine if each of his rock-pushing attempts were televised to legions of dissatisfied fans who could to debate his decisions and fortitude after each unsuccessful attempt. You see where this is going.

By no means are the Brooklyn Nets happy. Their frustration, their deflation during each loss is palpable, the same goes double for the fanbase. Yet, so does a new emotion that’s emerged as we head into the final days of the NBA regular season: acceptance.

For all of Head Coach Kevin Ollie’s comments about energy and effort, a desire to win, that hasn't been Brooklyn’s (main) problem in many of their losses. Sure, there are lapses and ugly plays that will go viral, but the Nets don’t lose because they don’t care. They lose because they’re not very good.

And it seems that the rage and despair has died down, emotions that were prolonged by a promising, seemingly fluky start to the season, acceptance has taken over. This team knows what the deal is, and so do their fans (and some have opted out, upon accepting this knowledge.)

There’s less of the tired song-and-dance when talking to individual Nets after a defeat, but more commentary on their respective seasons to date, their respective progressions as players and people. And frankly, that’s far more interesting at this point.

But acceptance doesn’t mean the Nets give up when they take the court; that typically happens later into the game.

Take their contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, a screening of the same old movie: Brooklyn defended their asses off for the game’s first 19 minutes, holding up admirably against the NBA’s fourth-ranked offense. That includes rookie Noah Clowney, who played backup center instead of Day’Ron Sharpe on Thursday night, and his five points in 14 minutes were a breath of fresh air...

Bridges throws it up to Noah Clowney, finishes with a dunk: pic.twitter.com/AM7eOUYgmi — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 22, 2024

“I just wanted to see him,” said Ollie of Clowney’s minutes. “He’s been playing his butt off in Long Island, and I just wanted to play him and see him in a game like this ... I thought he did a hell of a job as a young guy getting thrown in the fire.”

It wasn’t miserable, until it was. Down 41-31 with just five minutes to go in the second quarter, the Bucks did what great teams do. Damian Lillard hit a step-back three in transition, Brook Lopez hit two 28-footers off the pick-and-pop, a lethal counter to Lillard’s talents, but then Dillard put the cherry on top by pulling up from Kenosha...

Damian Lillard lol pic.twitter.com/hxWbJas3Dc — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 22, 2024

The Nets, clearly, were doomed. Not because they stopped guarding, or because Milwaukee was going to hoop like the Monsters for the next half-and-change, but because Brooklyn can't score the rock. This is how every game goes. The Nets play admirable defense for as long as they can until the dam breaks open, which it often does because they’re playing against really good NBA players.

But then, the game ends there because you look at the scoreboard, and the Nets have something ridiculous like...35 points with three minutes left in the second quarter. This time, it wasn’t even Mikal Bridges’ fault; he was on his way to leading his team in scoring with 24 points on a barrage of 3-pointers.

It was more the 11 first-half turnovers, the putrid 3-point shooting outside of Bridges, a combination some teams can survive, but not a Brooklyn team whose only player that puts pressure on the paint is a 6’1” midseason-acquisition.

But Brooklyn’s 60-44 deficit at halftime wasn’t the end of their fight on Thursday night. Maybe they were driven by total acceptance, and thus, the ability to play carefree basketball. Maybe they were driven by rookies like Clowney and Jalen Wilson getting minutes, or a welcome appearance from the feisty Dennis Smith Jr. and Trendon Watford. Hell, maybe they were driven by pure hatred of Giannis Antetokounmpo...

Dennis Schroder and Jae Crowder have to be separated after Schroder stands over Giannis following a foul.



Giannis gives a small headbutt to Schroder after. Seemed to be in response to a hard foul from Giannis in the first half. pic.twitter.com/BOMMnKDLDX — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 22, 2024

Whatever it was, the Nets clawed back to in the second half, and everybody chipped in. Cam Thomas started scoring the rock, and finished with 21/6/4 on 8-of-17 shooting, Cam Johnson scored 17 points, and as Brooklyn created paint opportunities by pushing the pace and attacking the glass, Nic Claxton was the main beneficiary with 22-and-9. Dennis Schröder only scored five points, but handed out nine assists.

Initially, Brooklyn cut it to four before trailing off, letting their guard down for a moment’s notice, but long enough for Bucks reserve AJ Green to hit a couple of back-breaking threes. Was that it?

No, as the Nets topped themselves early in the fourth quarter, opening the period on a 21-6 run. The aforementioned bench players and Thomas led the way, with the former four grabbing every loose ball and offensive board, and Brooklyn’s go-to bucket-getter handling the rest....

Runner from 17 feet is tough lol: pic.twitter.com/Zj6CZ9I1YJ — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 22, 2024

And just like that, Brooklyn and their fans locked back in. None of the circumstances outside those four lines — the Play-In race, the upcoming offseason, the same old questions from the media — would dampen a win in Milwaukee...

Nets up three following a DSJ assist and fast-break dunk: pic.twitter.com/q1QsYnUVMr — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 22, 2024

“They just fought, they just played well. Anybody I brought in made an impact ... very proud of everybody that played tonight and competed tonight,” said Ollie.

Then reality set in; a strong gust of wind suddenly halted Brooklyn’s momentum, and the rock accelerated downhill, flattening the Nets in the process. They weren’t beating the Bucks, man.

Kevin Ollie put most of the starters back in, and they just came a couple plays short. A missed 3-pointer here, a missed defensive rebound there, a shoot, Damian Lillard is on the other team, and that was that. Oh, and of course an infuriating Antetokounmpo moment...

This was not called a travel on Giannis Antetokounmpo.



(via @LucasKaplan_) pic.twitter.com/iKOU37Cn5y — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 22, 2024

Milwaukee may have played with their food, but they had the horses the whole time. Lillard finished with 30 points and 12 assists, Giannis with 21/9/5, and they shot 10% better than the Nets from deep. That’ll do it.

With just a dozen games remaining for Brooklyn, their loss to Milwaukee may have marked the beginning of the epilogue to a tremendously disappointing season. We've gotten our feelings out, we’ve experienced the rage and disappointment. But the sun always rises, talented hoopers keep hooping, and we keep watching.

Ollie discussed his message for the rest of the season: “Just have joy playing with each other. Like, we’re down to 12 games and you know, we’re spending our lives together, and we don’t know what tomorrow is gonna bring. “

Can we at least imagine ourselves content, if not happy?

That may be a tall task, but if the Nets can put forth the effort they did against the Bucks on Thursday night, if they can make a couple more shots (PLEASE), then nothing is impossible. Not even a win.

Final Score: Milwaukee Bucks 115, Brooklyn Nets 108

Milestone Watch

A pair of individual milestones come in the loss.

Mikal Bridges has now buried 183 threes this season, not only a career-high, but a mark that ties Joe Harris (2018-19) for fifth in Nets single-season history.

Cam Thomas extended his career-best streak of consecutive 20-point games to seven (and matched Mikal Bridges for the longest streak of 20-point games for a Net this season).

Play-In Race

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The Atlanta Hawks also lost on Thursday night, so the Nets still have a slice of a glimmer of hope at the East’s final Play-In Tournament spot. (ESPN gives Brooklyn a 5% chance of sneaking into the postseason.)

Currently, the Nets sit 4.5 games behind the Hawks, five in the loss column.

In addition, Brooklyn’s loss clinched (at worst) a Play-In appearance for the Indiana Pacers.

Next Up

The Brooklyn Nets return home from Milwaukee, only to continue their four game road-trip with a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, their first visit to the island this season. It’s a matinee, with tip-off scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon.