NBA Live Discussion: Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 PM ET

The last time Brooklyn played Milwaukee, they sat a good amount of starters and then rested the few remaining for the rest of the game, despite leading in the third quarter. The team was later fined and the basketball Gods did their work — nothing has been the same since then.

We’ll see how this one goes...

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (26-43) at Milwaukee Bucks (44-25)

WHEN: 8:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio.

***

From our game preview...

Injuries: Nic Claxton is questionable with an illness. No Ben Simmons, Dorian Finney-Smith or Dariq Whitehead. Noah Clowney has been called up from Long Island for tonight’s game, the Nets announced early Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a hamstring strain the past few days. It’s unlikely he plays tonight. The two-time MVP did not travel to Boston, instead remaining home in Milwaukee to treat his left hamstring injury.

