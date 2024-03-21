Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview: Back on the road ... and on injury report

If you can’t muster energy when Big Ellie is in the building, you know things are dire. On Women’s Impact Night, the Brooklyn Nets honored their Barclays Center co-tenants, the New York Liberty. When the Libs play at the ‘clays during the summer, the building is lively, energetic, and everyone’s having a great time. The same can’t be said for the Nets these days. Brooklyn tried to muster some energy, but fell short once again, this time at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. On the bright side, Liberty season is getting a bit closer.

The opponent tonight is trying to hang on to the two seed in the Eastern Conference standings. It’s been a somewhat difficult year for the Milwaukee Bucks, but they keep hanging on. They almost pulled off a furious comeback late against the Boston Celtics last night, but fell a bit short. Then, they had to fly from Beantown back to Milwaukee.

Where to follow the game

YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. Tip after 8:00 p;m. ET.

Injuries

Nic Claxton is questionable with an illness. No Ben Simmons, Dorian Finney-Smith or Dariq Whitehead. Noah Clowney has been called up from Long Island for tonight’s game, the Nets announced early Thursday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a hamstring strain the past few days. It’s unlikely he plays tonight. The two-time MVP did not travel to Boston, instead remaining home in Milwaukee to treat his left hamstring injury.

The game

Milwaukee won the first meeting in November and second in December. This is the last time we’ll see the Bucks this season.

You know, if given the choice, most of us would probably be happy being the lead commentator on ABC/ESPN. You’re getting paid a lot of money to talk basketball and you get the best seat in the house every time you pull up to the arena. It sounds like a fun, stress free job most people would take with no hesitation. Doc Rivers is not most people. Doc left his cushy job at ESPN and decided to coach the Bucks after they fired Adrian Griffin. The Bucks still have plenty of room to get better, but they’re an experienced group that has been through playoff wars before. They’ll be ready.

With Finney-Smith out, Cam Johnson figures to slide back into the starting five.

If Claxton is less than full strength or out, it’ll make for a tough night for the Brooklyn frontcourt. They’ll have to contest with the duo of Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis. Every so often, Portis can take over a game and go on an incredible scoring run. It’s what he did on Sunday when he burnt the Phoenix Suns. We know Lopez well around these parts. The big guy remains one of the league’s best perimeter defenders and is someone that keeps the Milwaukee defense afloat. Day’Ron Sharpe is going to have his hands full tonight, but he’s acquitted himself well this season.

Having Khris Middleton back will be huge for the Bucks down the stretch. Every title contender has at least two guys who can get their own shot, and the Bucks are lucky enough to have three. With him back, the Bucks lineup has more versatility and Rivers has another player he can count on when the game is close late. Mikal Bridges will get this matchup throughout the night, and he’s in need of a consistent stretch in the worst way. The 3-point attempts are certainly there, but it feels as if every other aspect of his game is in need of a pick-me-up. It’s been a pretty lousy month for Bridges, but all you can hope is he regains his rhythm for more than one night. With the season being what it is, the goal for him might be him regaining his footing and getting more acclimated to being at the top of the opponent’s scouting report.

Player to watch: Damian Lillard

Great players always figure it out. You can make things tough, challenge them every step of the way, etc. But sooner or later, they’re gonna solve the defense and get down to business. With Giannis out, Lillard has figured things out in a major way

Dame last three games without Giannis:



41 PTS | 4 AST | 4 3P

31 PTS | 16 AST | 4 3P

32 PTS | 6 AST | 6 3Phttps://t.co/YxVqGYIn7i — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 21, 2024

Lillard can do just about everything well offensively and can go on a hot streak at a moment’s notice. For reasons I don’t understand, the Nets decided to play zone against the Pelicans on Tuesday, and were promptly burned for it. If they try it against Lillard and the Bucks, they’re going to be in for a long night.

I think it’s safe to say Cam Thomas is the lead option for the Nets on offense. Thomas has shown himself to be one of the team’s few reliable scorers and can keep you in games with his shot. He never lacks for confidence, and that’s half the battle right there. As long as he maintains his aggressiveness and gets a good amount of minutes, he can shoot the Nets into games.

