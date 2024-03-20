Morning Basketball: Noah Clowney’s 23 points, 11 rebounds lead Long Island Nets to big win

Noah Clowney once again put up big numbers for Long Island Nets Wednesday morning as the Brooklyn Nets affiliate defeated the Indiana Mad Ants, 110-106, at the Nassau Coliseum during the team’s annual Education Day game.

The Long Island Nets drew 6,472 to the game, surpassing their single-game attendance record of 6,248 during the 2018-19 season.

The Nets broke a two-game losing streak, with both losses to the G League’s Western Conference leading Osceola Magic. They now hold the fifth seed in the upcoming G League playoffs which begin April 2.

The 19-year-old Clowney put up 23 points and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes and shot 2-of-4 from deep, a recent strength of the Alabama product. He’s actually been shuffling back and forth between Brooklyn where he’s played in 10 games this season and Long Island where he’s played the bulk of his rookie season, 34 games. In fact, Clowney dressed for three straight games this week, the first in Long Island’s red, white and blue, then the back-to-back games in Brooklyn’s black and white.

The 6’10” Alabama product’s scoring Wednesday was often spectacular...

WITH AUTHORITY!



Noah Clowney starting off the 4th quarter with the vicious slam. @LongIslandNets pic.twitter.com/EvsLnPNrSo — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 20, 2024

Clowney is now shooting 50.0% (8-of-16) from deep and 64.2% (34-of-53) overall in the last four games, a stretch where he’s averaged 23.3 points and 8.5 boards. Long Island is 2-2 in those four.

Clowney was one of six Nets who scored in double figures in the win. Veteran guard Kyler Edwards tallied 18 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes. Forward Kaiser Gates added 15 points, one rebound, one assist and three steals in 33 minutes. while forward Davion Warren recorded 14 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 24 minutes.

Guard Nate Pierre-Louis, a Jersey City native and Roselle (N.J.) Catholic H.S. product, added 13 points, eight rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 26 minutes.

Nate Pierre-Louis gettin’ FANCY!



He was a one-man fast break as he took it the length of the floor. @LongIslandNets pic.twitter.com/evJ3mOWyvi — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 20, 2024

Brooklyn two-way guard Jacob Gilyard posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists in addition to one rebound and three steals in 33 minutes. He and Clowney have been combining for spectacular alley-oops in recent games, including this one...

Gilyard puts it UP, Clowney SLAMS it IN pic.twitter.com/WbQ0PddT0D — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) March 20, 2024

Indiana got off to a strong start in the first quarter, as they shot 57.9% from the field. The Mad Ants closed the period ahead by nine, 33-24. Long Island outscored Indiana 33-23 in the period on 61.9% shooting from the field. The Nets took the lead and closed the half ahead by one, 57-56.

Long Island maintained its momentum in the third quarter, outscoring the Mad Ants 23-20. The Nets kept their lead and went into the final period ahead by four, 80-76. Despite both teams scoring an even 30 points each in the fourth quarter, Long Island shot 57.9% from the field and 40.0% from deep. The Nets went on to defeat the Mad Ants by four, 110-106.

Indiana two-way guard Isaiah Wong tallied 21 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes. Pacers two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe notched a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds in addition to two assists in 20 minutes.

Long Island will face Indiana at home again in a back-to-back on Thursday, March 21, at 7:00 p.m. ET.