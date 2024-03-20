3 Takeaways from Brooklyn Nets feeble loss to New Orleans Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets returned to the Barclays Center tonight for the first time in two weeks, capping off their longest road trip of the season. Alas, there was no homecoming celebration of sorts for them on deck — nobody with balloons to greet them at the airport, nobody with a cake at the front door, no “welcome home” banner stretched across the banister. Just the New Orleans Pelicans.

With Brooklyn dropping five of their past six, three to lottery-bound teams, whatever chance they might’ve had in getting a warm welcome was long gone. Although the Nets still technically remain in the hunt for a Play-In spot, there isn’t even a faint breeze in the fanbase’s sails thanks to the recent losing skid.

Play on, the Nets did anyway, wearing the Liberty seafoam colors in participation with Women’s Appreciation Night. That, at the very least, gave us something eye-pleasing to look at. The scoreboard on the other hand, which oftentimes reflected a steep Nets deficit, was not as enjoyable to gaze upon. With it eventually reflecting a 104-91 Brooklyn loss, here’s what we learned.

Nets Don’t Have the Luxury of Experimenting on Defense

Brooklyn came out in a 2-3 to start the game, perhaps paying some homage to the college game with March Madness tipping off tonight. Whether it was during those sets where New Orleans worked the ball around Brooklyn’s defenders or just on sequences where the Nets over-helped in the gap, the Pels ripped them to shreds.

New Orleans finished the game just 10-of-34 from deep but started it 8-of-19 to jet out to an early lead. Giving up corner threes galore, Brooklyn essentially got sprayed early and that was all she wrote.

With versatile bigs and lengthy wing defenders, the Nets have all the tools to defend the perimeter well but got away from what they’re actually good at: playing one-on-one and switching screens. This isn’t the first time Brooklyn’s tried to “do too much” if you recall their drop defense experiments from earlier this year despite possessing perhaps the game’s most switchable center.

But this time around, the Nets handicapped themselves by going zone early, either that or over-helping on drives when they did switch back to man.

Maybe time to get out of the zone pic.twitter.com/o1wV0eLBvs — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 20, 2024

I understand Kevin Ollie did not want his defenders either on mid-range island with Brandon Ingram or getting backed down inside by Zion Williamson, but at some point, you have to pick your poison. Switching and guarding those guys one-on-one is at least the one they have some immunity against given their defensive personnel.

Going that route likely would not have resulted in a win, but it might have at least made this a watchable contest.

Offense Looking More and More Like a Free for All

The Nets have very little to lose right now and are certainly playing like it on the offensive end.

On some nights that’s a good thing, on others it’s bad. But with Brooklyn’s offensive struggles in the halfcourt persisting all year, I’ll lean toward the former, as an isolation Cam Thomas possessions beats a well-designed brick in my opinion, purely from an entertainment viewpoint of course.

But whether it’s Thomas or Mikal Bridges firing away, the Nets seem to be just going with what works whenever they bring the ball down the floor. Brooklyn still brought their typical dosage of dribble handoffs tonight, but quick-trigger jumpers were more common for Bridges especially early in the game, as he took the open looks the defense gave him rather than work the shot clock.

In situations where those early shot opportunities did not come, Brooklyn oftentimes cleared out and let Thomas go to work where he either finished with a shot or drew a double before kicking it out.

With the Nets shooting below 40% from the field tonight, one could argue they should have run a more concrete, organized offense, but frankly, that’s another season-long issue. The point is, if you belong to the “hooper” crowd and like improvised offense, even if it’s not winning offense, this team may still entertain you as the season boils down.

Lonnie Walker IV is Wrongfully Falling Out of the Picture

In Brooklyn’s carousel of wings, the season-long song seems to be finishing with Lonnie Walker IV wrapped around toward the back end.

He played 16 minutes tonight, but almost two-thirds of them came late during the fourth quarter, which essentially became an entire period of “garbage time.” Over his last four games, he’s averaged just 10.8 minutes per contest.

With Brooklyn’s lacking shot-making, well-exemplified by a .369/.300 shooting performance this evening, keeping Walker IV on the shelf merits questioning. He’s been an efficient inside-outside scorer almost all season and has a history of single-handedly spurring runs.

“We just want to have him get in there and play his minutes,” Ollie said of Walker IV. “We look at everything in totality, rebounding, it’s just not points. We want guys to come in and play with energy and he does that most of the time, but you know, hopefully he can just take care of his minutes and then it’s on him to make me play him more.”

As the Play-In tournament looks more like a mirage — a fantasy even, the Nets’ emphasis on the future should take the place of the need for immediate wins. Keeping rookie Jalen Wilson in the fold seems like a given. However, Dennis Smith Jr.’s 10 minutes tonight bear questioning due to his offensive limitations. While not as horrid as it was with Ben Simmons on the floor, Brooklyn’s spacing left a lot to be desired tonight. Smith Jr. undoubtedly contributed to that.

Mikal Bridges is also “the guy” for better or worse in Brooklyn and more of a forward than a two-guard. However, his wheels look ready to fall off more and more with each game, making him another candidate to dilute some minutes over to Walker IV if you ask me.