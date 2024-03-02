Brooklyn Nets hunt, maim Atlanta Hawks 114-102

“I know Quin [Snyder] is going to make adjustments. He’s going to come out and do his counter-punching, and we have to step it up to an even higher level to get that win on Saturday.”

That was Head Coach Kevin Ollie’s message after a dominant Brooklyn Nets win on Thursday night. His team defeated the Atlanta Hawks by nearly 30, but they couldn’t just flush it and move on. The two teams were set to play at the Barclays Center again on Saturday afternoon, and the playoff-style setting each team had anticipated was evident in Ollie’s post-game comments.

The two-game set promised to provide not just the adjustments and familiarity that define playoff basketball, but the intensity too. Another Nets win on Saturday would bring them within two games of Atlanta for the East’s 10-seed and the final spot in the Play-In Tournament. The stakes, to the extent they could be for two middling teams, were high.

Sure enough, Snyder’s Hawks immediately upped their play from Thursday night. They led 28-21 after a first quarter where they made four 3-pointers, half their total from Thursday night. The Nets — clearly — didn’t have the same stroke, and compounded the issue with four early turnovers. However, a whopping eight offensive boards in the period kept them in it, and set up a barnburner of a second quarter.

Brooklyn shot 8-of-8 from deep the period and scored 39 points, perhaps a homage to Vince Carter, who was making another appearance in the broadcast booth for YES Network...

YES killing it today pic.twitter.com/1Xrr3GgvHI — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 2, 2024

At halftime, Dorian Finney-Smith attributed the explosion to “taking care of the ball and just playing with the confidence ... we got great looks in the first quarter, we just didn’t make ‘em.”

Once again, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson led the way, combining for 34 points and seven 3-pointers in the first half. Bridges was uber-aggressive against a Hawks team that did not trap him on ball-screens, as they had Thursday night.

Rather, they played standard drop coverage, and once Bridges hit some comfortable pull-up twos, he expanded the range in a big way...

“They were just playing drop and I was like, ‘ok, I like that,’” said Bridges with a grin. “Obviously as a player who likes to score, getting blitzed and not getting blitzed is different. But yeah, I guess they changed it from [Thursday], but it was nice.”

And yet, the Hawks maintained their lead at the halftime break, up 62-60. Dejounte Murray posted nine points and a whopping ten assists in the first 24 minutes, thanks to Saddiq Bey, De’Andre Hunter, and Bogdan Bogdanović catching fire from deep. Neither defense played poorly in the first half, largely subject to superb shot-making, but somebody’s D would have to step up after the break.

It turned out to be Brooklyn’s. The Hawks cooled off from deep, and Nic Claxton shut off the paint, blocking two shots and contesting a bunch more in the period. His wings and guards got in on the action too, making the second and third efforts Ollie has been preaching since taking over...

Outstanding strip from Dennis Schröder on the low-man rotation, leads to Cam Johnson free throws: pic.twitter.com/vkNyAxLq3g — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 2, 2024

“We stopped letting them catch, catch-and-shoot threes,” said Ollie on the defensive difference-maker. “I think we really made a point of that: being at their doorstep when they catch the ball and make them drive, and then understanding that we got to pursue the drive, but we got Nic back there.”

With many thanks to their defense, the Nets won the transition battle 15-0, doing the majority of their damage in the second half. Atlanta only turned it over a modest 11 times, but Brooklyn pushed the pace at every turn, including off defensive rebounds.

Said Johnson: “Sometimes, the ball just bounces your way, sometimes, it doesn’t. But I think our intentions were in the right place today.”

The Nets won the third quarter 30-18, taking a ten-point lead into the final frame and never looking back.

Offensively, Bridges led the way. He finished with 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting, including 5-of-10 from deep. This performance felt different than his previous explosions, though. Brooklyn’s leader relocated into 3-pointers, handled the rock in transition, and still got busy in the pick-and-roll when he needed to. Perhaps it wasn’t a “quiet” 38, but Bridges wasn’t bailing Brooklyn out with late-clock isolations; it all came in the flow.

Bridges even broke out the injured Trae Young’s ‘Ice Trae’ celebration, which the Hawks star was not a fan of...

Cam Johnson chipped in 23 points, perhaps the most encouraging performance of the season, given his middling season. Johnson put together back-to-back games where he had a quick trigger from deep, but didn’t disappear when the Hawks ran him off the arc. The $90 million man forced his way toward the paint to draw defenders and make the extra pass, and kept moving off the ball. Atlanta felt his presence all game long.

Dennis Schröder finished with 14 and eight assists, hitting three triples and hitting Nic Claxton (12/13/4/2/2) repeatedly for dunks in the second half...

BIG time Schröder-Clax lob, pushes Brooklyn's lead back to double-digits: pic.twitter.com/h20zSQefnx — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 2, 2024

“He’s finding his groove,” said Claxton of his newfound pick-and-roll partner. “He’s found his swagger and just getting more reps with him is big for myself, for everybody. Especially with him playing point guard and having the ball and just figuring out his spots he wants me to be in.”

Contributions continued down the line. Finney-Smith only hit one 3-pointer, but was excellent attacking closeouts, finishing with 11 points and five assists anyway. And before the hot shooting arrived, Day’Ron Sharpe and Dennis Smith Jr. kept Brooklyn afloat early in the second quarter, thanks to their offensive rebounding and playmaking, respectively.

It was another team win, marked by the Nets shooting 15-of-32 (46.9%) from deep. But on Saturday, unlike Thursday, we know Brooklyn’s effort led to their shot-making and not the reverse. They didn’t explode out of the gates; heck, they trailed by 13 early in the second quarter. Indeed, the Hawks counter-punched.

Brooklyn just didn’t waver. They withstood Atlanta’s hot start, and made them wilt in an ugly second half for the visitors, wherein they scored just 40 points. The Nets now sit two games back of the Hawks, and just as importantly, now own the head-to-head tiebreaker, winning the season-series 3-1 in front of a packed Barclays Center crowd on Kids Day.

Who really wants to make the Play-In Tournament, huh?

“The question was if Brooklyn really wanted to make something of the season,” said Frank Isola on the YES Network postgame show, “and they answered it in these last two games.”

Final Score: Brooklyn Nets 114, Atlanta Hawks 102

Milestone Watch

More cheerful milestones from a cheerful Saturday win.

Here’s a fun one: Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges each converted 4-point plays in this one, doubling Brooklyn’s season total.

Nic Claxton’s 21st double-double leads all Brooklyn players, the rest of whom have combined for 24 double-doubles on the season.

Mikal Bridges ties Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Joel Embiid for most 30-point games against Atlanta since the start of last season (4).

Cam Johnson will end the season with 19 made 3-pointers against the Hawks. That is the most threes made by any Net vs. any one team in a season in franchise history.

Injury Update

Both Ben Simmons (leg soreness) and Cam Thomas (right ankle/mid-foot sprain) missed their third consecutive game on Saturday, but not much has changed for each player.

Kevin Ollie made sure to note that the two are still day-to-day, and Ollie expects to bring them back into the fold soon: ““I just know they’re getting back healthy. Slowly but surely, they’re getting back on the court, so they’re just still day-to-day. We trust in our medical staff with all our faith that they’re doing the right things off the court to get better and doing their rehab.”

He continued: “I know they’re constantly doing their rehab, trying to get better so they can be contributing to this team’s success going forward, so it’s just day-to-day now, but hopefully we’ll see them soon.”

Next Up

After a day off, the Brooklyn Nets wrap up their four-game home-stand with a back-to-back. First up: the Memphis Grizzlies. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday evening.