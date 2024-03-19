Brooklyn Nets lose 104-91 to New Orleans Pelicans in unremarkable fashion

The Brooklyn Nets took on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night, chasing the final Play-In Tournament spot in the Eastern Conference, the 10-seed.

The Nets entered four games behind the Atlanta Hawks for said spot, which makes recent losses to the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, and San Antonio Spurs sting even mo—well, they stung anyway. It’s not about the Play-In Tournament, itself an avenue to getting demolished in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, best-case scenario.

The mission statement of the Brooklyn Nets hasn’t changed since training camp: Have fun. Seriously. When the Nets were 13-10 in mid-December, they were, above all, fun to watch. Fun to be around, fun to follow, fun to talk to.

Man, that’s a long time ago.

Brooklyn has since fallen off a cliff, and their fall from a Play-In team that could lose a first-round playoff series to a team that will finish one spot below the Play-In doesn’t do it justice. This was never a year that hinged on playoff expectations, not when Ben Simmons dominating private offseason runs in Miami, not when Simmons was healthy, and not when he was rehabbing. Not even now, when the mere mention of the playoffs turns Nets fans into Jim Mora.

This year of transition, not rebuilding, was about enjoyment, having fun, keeping fans interested. The most cynical cynics of the NetsDaily comment section can’t deny it, or at least, not before re-reading the comments of three months ago...

The dreaded “culture” word wasn’t so dreaded, and we were basking in it.

Now, the beat writers don’t know what to write about. The players and coaches don’t know what to talk about. The fans don’t know if they want to tune in. (Actually, some of them might know.) And while I can’t speak for Brooklyn’s own content team, there hasn’t been a new episode of “The Bridge” in ... three months.

Those wondering why only had to tune into Tuesday’s contest against New Orleans from a dreary Barclays Center that couldn’t even muster a cheer for the New York Liberty’s Ellie the Elephant during commercials breaks. (Maybe it’s time for the Libs to start sharing their players next.)

By the middle of the second quarter, the Pelicans built a 24-point lead that eliminated the possibility of a fun night that might not result in a win, but at the very least, a three-hour reprieve from the misery.

Brooklyn began the night playing a ton of zone defense, a curious move considering A) their main problem hasn’t been on that end since 2023 and B) for all of New Orleans’ excellence, they entered Tuesday taking the sixth-fewest threes in the league. Despite their dominance inside the arc, the Pellies have often struggled to breach the highest level of offensive efficiency thanks to their shot selection.

Well, Brooklyn’s zone D and lack of execution in it gift-wrapped shooters like CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy wide open triples, leading to 64 first-half points for the visitors...

Zone breakdown leaves CJ McCollum open for three, too easy: pic.twitter.com/aZmB4CDO8n — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 19, 2024

Maybe time to get out of the zone pic.twitter.com/o1wV0eLBvs — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 20, 2024

Despite the curious coaching decision, the Pels’ offense didn’t need to be a death sentence. NBA teams in 2024 score 60 points in a half, 30 in a quarter all the time. Well, teams that aren’t the Nets.

Mikal Bridges hit two early threes to begin his 500th consecutive game (including playoff appearances), but it wasn’t the desired sign of things to come. Bridges did not make a two-point field goal on Tuesday and attempted just two of them, finishing with 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting overall.

Once again, it was Cam Thomas leading the way, though his game-high 15 first-half points hardly made a dent in New Orleans’ lead, though he was on the finishing end of Brooklyn’s play of the game...

Big Day Day block



Smooth CT lay pic.twitter.com/puMumYctL8 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 20, 2024

It wasn’t his fault that Brooklyn couldn’t keep pace with one of the best teams in the Western Conference, the offensive issues were more institutional. Here, Mikal Bridges mistakenly drives into a crowd, but how could the Nets could even space the floor like this in a high-pick-and-roll situation in game #69?

Scratch that, we know how. The Nets are bad, but they are bad in such a way that is tough to watch.

The script is familiar, still frustrating. Putrid offense does make a 64-45 halftime deficit a death sentence, because when Brooklyn goes on a run in the third quarter, they suddenly give up two second-chance 3-pointers to New Orleans on back-to-back possessions.

When the Nets more-than-halve their turnovers from nine in the first half to just four after the break, it’s canceled out by a staggering inability to make threes. They’d finish the game just 12-of-40 from deep, 30% on the nose. If it’s not one thing, it's another, but most of the time, it’s all the things at once. The Nets shot just 19-of-44 from two to cap off a characteristically brutal offensive performance. It’s often said that bad teams find ways to lose, but Brooklyn stumbles into them.

The Pelicans scored just 40 points in the second half, a mix of the Nets finally abandoning their ill-advised zone, protecting the ball, and New Orleans slacking off just the proper amount against an inferior opponent.

“I was very happy with our second-half performance, holding this team to 104 points, these are games we should win, and just didn’t make enough shots tonight to win,” said Head Coach Kevin Ollie.

Still, Zion Williamson gave the ‘Clays what they came for, a monster alley-oop dunk on his way to 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting...

ZION GOT UP FOR THE ALLEY OOP



WOW. pic.twitter.com/4Awzb5Ckts — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2024

Said Williamson of his highlight: “Me and [lob-passer Naji Marshall] had just talked about it. He said ‘hey man, when you go to the paint, you need to start dunking.’ When he got the steal I said ‘oh he’s throwing it.’”

Williamson was the only Pelican to reach at least 20 points, though he was one of six visitors to reach double digits.

Losing to the New Orleans Pelicans, owners of the NBA’s 4th-highest net rating, is no sin. The Brooklyn Nets aren’t going to meet their expectations this season, but really, the expectations were so low that they were inconsequential.

But Tuesday’s loss underscored the issue with the 2023-’24 Nets, a basketball team that won’t inspire anger or disgust, simply because they’ll be forgotten. They’re just not fun to watch, they’re not worth investing in, and when a serious team like the New Orleans Pelicans shows up to play, the best you can hope for is some entertaining buckets from Cam Thomas to remind you why you watch basketball in your free time anyway.

But it’s just not enough.

Final Score: New Orleans Pelicans 104, Brooklyn Nets 91

Milestone Watch

I had to leave out Day’Ron Sharpe’s eye-opening stat-line to fill up this edition of Milestone Watch.

The backup center record eight points and a career-high 17 rebounds, with a preposterous nine of those coming on the offensive glass.

“I just always, always go grab rebounds. That’s my thing,” said Sharpe of his night, though he preferred to chastise himself for shooting just 4-of-11 on mostly layup attempts.

Cam Thomas has now tallied 20+ points in a career-high six straight games since returning from his ankle injury.

The Streak Hits 500, Ollie talks fatigue

Mikal Bridges has now played in 500 consecutive games after Tuesday’s loss to New Orleans. That does include his playoff appearances with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets, but not FIBA, nor preseason, nor his college days at Villanova, nor high school.

Not that any of those inclusions would’ve disqualified his streak; Bridges does not miss games, and he never has. He is truly the NBA’s Iron Man, an accomplishment that may not make fans’ day but one to be celebrated nonetheless.

Said Cam Johnson of his close friend’s accomplishment: “Yeah, it’s incredible. He doesn’t take days off. He doesn’t take days off working out, he doesn’t take days off when it comes to recovery, and he’s been working on his game the whole time trying to get better. So I think that needs to be talked about, I think that’s something that’s really special. I’m proud of him and his commitment, and I’ve been lucky to play alongside him for a portion of those.”

Ollie re-iterated that sentiment in pregame, saying, “Nobody sees the practices that he doesn’t sit out ... he’s there in practice and workouts doing his things in the dark when nobody’s looking, that’s more impressive to me than just the games.”

But Ollie couldn’t just admire the streak — he had to answer the questions that have been tied to the streak for some time now. Is it hurting Bridges’ play, and are the Nets considering reducing his minutes?

“I just think we always sit down with our medical team. We think we think about what’s best for the organization, what’s best for players. We’re not in silos. If anybody comes over to our facility, we all talk, it’s communal, it’s a community. We all talk about that, of course, and we’re gonna make the best decision for Mikal and the best decision for our organization if something ever arises like that.”

All in all, a roundabout way of denying Bridges’ minutes are contributing to his struggles, with Ollie believing that the “something like that” hasn’t arisen just yet.

Dariq Whitehead Update

Between the first and second quarters on Tuesday night, YES Network’s Meghan Triplett held a brief interview with Nets rookie Dariq Whitehead, who was ruled out for the season in late January following surgery to correct shin splints in his left leg.

The surgery was Whitehead’s third in just a year-and-a-half, with the first two coming on his right foot, both before the Nets had drafted him.

“The recovery process has been going great,” said Whitehead. “Just making sure that we don’t rush things, take our time this time, and come back right and do it the right way.”

Dariq Whitehead provided an update on his recovery and more when he caught up with @Meghan_Triplett between quarters. #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/5InMKFlX1X — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 20, 2024

Whitehead added that his goal for the rest of the season is to “be a sponge and apply that to me coming back next year, so I can make sure I’m further along in my process.”

Next Up

The Nets hit the road once more, beginning a five-game tour of the Eastern Conference. Their first challenge? The second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night.