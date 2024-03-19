NBA Live Discussion: New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM ET

The Nets aren’t just losing, they’re losing against bad teams positioning themselves for better draft odds. Brooklyn does not have that luxury. Anyway, it’s on to the next — a home bout against the Pelicans.

WHO: New Orleans Pelicans (41-26) at Brooklyn Nets (26-42)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network on TV, WFAN on radio.

***

From our game preview...