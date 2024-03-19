NBA Live Discussion: New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM ET

The Nets aren’t just losing, they’re losing against bad teams positioning themselves for better draft odds. Brooklyn does not have that luxury. Anyway, it’s on to the next — a home bout against the Pelicans.
WHO: New Orleans Pelicans (41-26) at Brooklyn Nets (26-42)
WHEN: 7:30 PM ET
WHERE: YES Network on TV, WFAN on radio.
***
Injuries: No Ben Simmons or Dariq Whitehead. Dorian Finney-Smith is questionable due to left ankle soreness. Dyson Daniels is out due to left knee menisectomy. Herb Jones is probable with a low back/hip contusion.
The Game: New Orleans won the first meeting. In fact, the Pelicans led for the entire game. Tonight’s the first game of a four-game road trip for the Pelicans. After this one wraps, they’ll play back-to-back games in Florida before wrapping things up against the Detroit Pistons next Monday. For the Nets, they’ll get back on the road after this wraps up to begin a four-game road trip that will last for a week. Home for one day, back on the road the next day.
