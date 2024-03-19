Breaking down Mikal Bridges Ironman streak — and whether it’s time to reassess it

When Mikal Bridges steps on the court Tuesday vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, it will be his 500th consecutive game since arriving in the NBA in 2018: 461 regular season games and 39 in the post-season.

Throw in his Villanova streak at the number is an impressive 616. Then add the eight FIBA World Cup games this summer and the number grows to 624 (He also played in all Team USA’s exhibition — aka “friendly” — games. That’s five more!)

It’s impressive and not just for those armed with calculators...

I’m only at 61 straight, idk how Mikal does this every year https://t.co/SxRrTEHlhx — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) March 5, 2024

For Nets fans, though, another set of numbers stick out: his post All-Star Break statistics. As C.J. Holmes writes for the Daily News, there’s a stark contrast and he, like a lot of others wonders, if it’s all too much, if there’s connection between the Ironman streak and recent play, a cumulative effect. It’s something Bridges will not concede.

He is averaging 16.5 points on 38.4/33/75 across his last 13 appearances since the All-Star break. In his first 53 games ahead of the All-Star break, he was averaging 21.9 points on 45.4/37.2/82.9 splits.

“I’m all right,” he said Saturday, as reported by Evan Barnes. “Just got to be better honestly that’s what it is. Just you know, more minutes or whatever it is. Just got to be better, both ends.”

His head coach won’t concede fatigue as an issue either, just saying Bridges, like everyone else, has to play better ... and even suggests there’s a life lesson here for the 27-year-old.

“I got to do a better job, the team’s got to do a better job, and he’s got to do a better job… He can’t hang his head, either,” Kevin Ollie said. “I’m not kicking him out if he makes a mistake. He’s able to play through his mistakes and he’s got to understand that this is a good test for him… This is an opportunity for him to grow in the midst of what looks like a dark time, but there’s actually light at the end of the tunnel because he’s able to play through mistakes and able to learn.”

Still, the numbers are the numbers and the more telling than the number of consecutive games is the minutes Bridges has played since becoming a big part of first the Suns, then the Nets game plans.

In fact, no NBA player has played as many minutes as Bridges in the past three years. He won’t lead the league in minutes this year — something he did in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He will be close though. He’s at 2,399, behind Coby White and DeMar DeRozan of the Bulls and Donatas Sabonis of the Kings. It’s unlikely he’ll pass either White of DeRozan, maybe he’ll catch Sabonis, Specifically, over the past three years, no NBA player has racked up the minutes he has. The three-year total for regular season minutes is at 8,216. He’s also played in 657 post-season minutes in that stretch.

Despite his dropoff in production, he is still putting up big minutes since the All-Star Break, averaging 35.6 per game with his burden rising. In his last six games, he’s played 40 or more minutes three times including against the Spurs two nights ago.

Then there’s the FIBA numbers from this summer. In the eight FIBA World Cup games Bridges tallied 194 in eight games another 112 minutes in the exhibition games. He played in all 13. The travel schedule for Team USA was also particularly grueling. Between August 7 and September 10, he and his USA teammates hit four countries on three continents. That’s as grueling a travel schedule he’s played in this year, maybe ever. Ain’t no NBA road trip covering five weeks and 25,000 miles!

And we haven’t talked about mileage! Bridges has led the NBA in mileage the last three seasons. No one other than him has led the league in games, minutes and mileage over a three-year span.

As we noted, Bridges himself has refused to link his poor performances of late to either the Ironman game streak or his participation in the World Cup. It’s on him, he will tell you, but in preseason, we asked Bridges about the streak. He said then that the streak is “dope” because it shows he always wants to be on the court, wants to play, wants to contribute.

“The streak is never ... you guys are the ones that remind me of my streak,” he told the reporters at the preseason press conference. “The world and media reminds me of my streak all the time. I don’t look at it like that. If I would’ve missed a game two years ago or a year ago I wouldn’t look at it like, ‘oh damn my streak’s over,’ you know ‘what if I don’t feel well maybe I won’t play today’ ... I’m always gonna play no matter what the situation is.”

He did acknowledge that good fortune plays into it and yeah he takes a lot of pride in it.

“Obviously it’s a blessing but I don’t look into it. I just wanna play every single game I can. If I’m healthy enough to go out and play I’ll play. The streak is… it’s dope though. I’m happy you guys take a part of that and remind me sometimes.”

There’s no indication either Bridges or the team plans to give him some time off — or a reduced load. to rest. Despite his slump, he’s still putting up career numbers and the Nets aren’t chasing a playoff spot, not really. So, you wish him the best and hope that he gets back on track and as Chet Holmgren tweeted, treat what he’s one with a certain degree of awe.