BSE Global announces renovations to Barclays Center, creation of two premium fan clubs

What NetsDaily exclusively reported as a possibility in 2023 has now become official.

On Tuesday morning, BSE Global announced concrete plans for “future enhancements” to the Barclays Center, enhancements that would comprise the largest renovations in the arena’s 12-year history.

By way of press release, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty announced the project will be led by the architectural design firm Populous. Renovations will center on transforming Suite Level B into “two new and distinct open concept, premium membership clubs.”

BSE Global announced that these renovations would start at the end of the Nets’ 2023-’24 season, and be ready by the commencement of the 2024-’25 NBA season. Construction — led by Shawmut Design & Construction, whose previous work at Barclays Center includes Crown Club and the Liberty locker room — will not impact Liberty games or summer concerts.

The North Side of Suite Level B will become “The Row” a 12,000 square foot lounge that’ll be exclusively available to 184 guests. Some features of The Row include “lush décor inspired by the brownstone row homes found throughout Brooklyn,” and “access to a private VIP entrance, luxuriously upholstered theater-style reserved seating, a full-service private bar with premium wine offerings and a team of sommeliers, as well as a dessert station serving fresh gelato and filled with complimentary sweets.”

Seems like the good life:

Meanwhile, the South Side of Suite Level B is set to become “They Key,” an 11,000 square-foot space open to 252 guests. The Key will be a little bit more of a sports-y hangout, for lack of a better word, featuring “a 44’ wide media wall that can show up to five views at once,” as well as “a full-service private bar serving beer on tap (the only space in the arena where tap beer will be served).”

BSE Global also made sure to note the all-inclusive, private-dining experiences available to the members of each club ... food that will probably surpass the hot dogs and popcorn available to the rest of Barclays Center’s customers.

“Our guests have expressed a desire for greater club access with elevated food and beverage offerings, and we believe these enhancements represent an actionable step to continue to deliver a world-class experience for them,” said Shanon Ferguson, Chief Hospitality Officer at BSE Global of the renovations. “We are excited about the opportunity to create timeless, non-traditional experiences that build generational fandom, while also drawing new guests to Barclays Center in unique ways.”

Of course, with the Brooklyn Nets at perhaps their lowest point as a franchise since fleeing New Jersey, the timing of the announcement may not be coincidental. Any good news is welcome considering the Nets’ plight. Moreover, the press release wouldn’t befit the Nets or their parent company if it didn’t reference building “generational fandom,” that is, making local kids fans for life. Of course, BSE Global’s main product, the Brooklyn Nets, isn’t exactly a riot to root for right now.

Still, in our conversation last year, Adina Erwin, General Manager of the Barclays Center, had dismissed the idea that Brooklyn’s on-court performance had anything to do with then-potential renovations: “No, I don’t think we’re focused on what took place following the trade deadline. We’re all about the people that are choosing to continue to engage with us, to grow with us. This is about a relationship with Brooklyn.”

And so, the latest step in BSE Global’s relationship with Brooklyn will be a goodbye to Suite Level B, and a hello to The Row and The Key.

Membership deposits are currently being accepted for both The Row and The Key, which provide priority access to the new clubs. More information can be found at barclayscenter.com/premium.