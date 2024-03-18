3 Takeaways from Brooklyn Nets Overtime Loss to San Antonio Spurs

As the Brooklyn Nets continue to dig deeper into the pit of this season, in the hopes of finding something at the bottom that makes it all worthwhile, all they keep finding is more mud, sand, rocks, and losses.

Storming into the Lone Star state on the heels of an ugly loss to the Indiana Pacers and a subsequent players only meeting, the blueprints for a bounce-back win, even if “bounce back” really was just code for “occasional” at this point, laid out before the Nets.

Brooklyn followed it largely during the first half. While they never led by more than 11 points, they still did so for almost the entire first half, nurturing some confidence that we might get a happy ending this time around.

24 More minutes of play and the league’s grandest new specimen would soon make that notion feel like a childish dream than anything else. While Brooklyn made just enough plays to stay stride for stride with San Antonio and eventually force an overtime period, they eventually took another one on the chin from Victor Wembanyama and company. Here’s what we learned.

This Team is so Cooked

There are five teams in the league currently with fewer than 20 wins. After yesterday, the Nets have lost to all of them, even falling twice to the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets.

For all of the times Brooklyn’s hung in there vs a playoff-bound team, and even the handful of wins they’ve pulled out against any, the negatives from losses like yesterday’s are starting to vastly outweigh any of the positives from earlier this year.

Mikal Bridges has been an afterthought in the offense for much of the past two months. Cam Johnson, contract and all, looks more and more like Joe Harris every day. Cam Thomas’ big nights are often clouded by poor team play around him. It’s a flawed roster top to bottom that looks more nicked and bruised by the ay.

If the Nets cannot pull out wins against the league’s worst teams — they won’t do so against anyone else and will not make the Play-In. There is nothing to look forward to. There is no light at the end of the tunnel, just the option to hop off the train 27 days from now.

More Cam Thomas Growth

Amid another crippling loss, Cam Thomas might have just had his most complete on-paper offensive game this season. The LSU product finished with five assists to go with zero turnovers to go with his 31 points. It was the first 30/5 and zero-turnover game of his young career.

Thomas also shot 52.2 percent from the field, doing so from all areas of the court. With his 3-point shot refusing to fall, Thomas switched gears and probed inside like a deep sea submarine, finishing with eight made shots inside the paint.

TOUGH take from Cam Thomas pic.twitter.com/U8mSrWH4Fz — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 17, 2024

A large percentage of Thomas’ assists came on highlight-reel-worthy plays as well. His court vision continues to expand as he logs more minutes as the driver of Brooklyn’s offense. His feel alongside Nic Claxton as a pick-and-roll dance partner also seems to be developing nicely.

The scoring was always there, but the scoring with the passing, shot selection, and limited turnovers are new side dishes beside the roast turkey Thomas frequently serves up as a scorer. It’s impressive he’s been able to round out these skills amid all the turmoil this year.

Coaching Wasn’t the (Whole) Problem

Kevin Ollie spews enough inspirational quotes to rival a middle school girl’s Tumblr feed. As a motivational figure, the Nets seem to enjoy playing for him. But having said that, there’s been little to no change in the basketball product since Jacque Vaughn’s dismissal.

Cam Thomas grabbing some bench while Cam Johnson grabbed and missed yet another potential game-tying three in overtime is the elephant on my keyboard right now. Even with CT shooting 1-5 from deep during the game, he was far and away Brooklyn’s best player on the floor and at the very least deserved to be out there during that play.

Cam Johnson misses a game-tying three, and this one looks about over (Thomas was on the bench for this possession): pic.twitter.com/ycUILE3nfp — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 18, 2024

However, games are not lost and won on one possession, despite what social media might tell you. Every miss or make contributes to a game’s final outcome, some just fall under a stronger magnifier class than others due to the clock. Regardless, Ollie did take accountability for the decision in a direct way Vaughn never did.

Cam Thomas had 31 points but wasn't on the floor for the possession where Cam Johnson missed the potential game-tying 3.



"That's definitely something that we'll look at in going down the stretch again. But love to have to CT in there and I'll take that one" - Kevin Ollie #Nets — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) March 18, 2024

Regardless, this changing of the guard yet continued losing like we saw last night shows that Brooklyn’s issues run deeper than the guy holding the clipboard on the sidelines.

There’s no scheme nor motivational factor that likely changes the trajectory of this team. This team that cannot generate half-court offense to save its life. This team that does not get enough spacing from its most impactful players. This team that makes consistently losing plays to close out periods.

The Nets are all but certain to go with an outside hire at head coach once this season ends, but that’s not essentially Ollie’s fault. Their issues extend out to all corners of their roster and onto the books.