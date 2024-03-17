Long Island Nets lose second straight to Osceola Magic, 125-117

Noah Clowney was in Indianapolis Saturday with the Brooklyn Nets, where he played four minutes in garbage time vs. the Indiana Pacers. He didn’t score, missing on a three, and grabbed a single rebound.

Meanwhile, back in Osceola where Clowney registered a double double for Long Island Friday before being called up, his G League squad lost a second game in two nights to the Magic, 125-117.

Two of the Nets three two ways, Keon Johnson and Jacob Gilyard, scored 20 points each, Johnson complimenting his scoring with eight boards, Gilyard complimenting his with five assists. Brooklyn’s third two-way, Jaylen Martin had a rough night shooting, hitting only 1-of-7 overall, including 1-of-5 from deep.

Meanwhile, Kyler Edwards, the Nets veteran wing, led the team with 22.

Also in double figures: Jersey City’s Nate Pierre-Louis had 14, Merrick Long Island’s Patrick Gardner finished with Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey, native Jordan Hall picked up nine.

For the second night in a row, Osceola relied on NBA Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung for his spark.

“Our team is really unselfish,” McClung said post-game. “Our second unit came in for a shorter spurt but were still looking for me, and that meant a lot to me. I’m just trying to play the game. I know when there’s two guys guarding me I have a teammate open. My favorite highlights to produce are passing highlights.”

The game was tied at 61 after two quarters, but Osceola, who leads the G League Eastern Conference, outscored sixth seed Long Island, 35-23, and basically coasted the rest of the way.

Long Island returns home to Nassau Coliseum Wednesday morning vs. the Indiana Mad Ants. Game begins at 11:00 a.m. ET