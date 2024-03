The Nets haven’t been good this season and the Spurs have been worse. Difference between the two is (very) large — 2024 No. 1 overall Victor Wembanyama, who brings enough allure to watch a 14-win club like the Spurs. The Nets? Well, there isn’t much. Just a glimmer of hope that they slide into the 10 seed.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (26-40) at San Antonio Spurs (14-53)

WHEN: 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio.