Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs preview: The road trip ends

The days are technically shorter, but it sure doesn’t feel that way. Well, that is if you’re the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets were competitive for a half against the Indiana Pacers last night, but that’s as good as it got. Indiana outclassed the Nets after the break and cruised to a 21 point victory. The play-in is still within reach, but it feels like it’s impossible to reach.

The opponent tonight is building a better tomorrow. The San Antonio Spurs are near the bottom of the standings, but they’ve started to figure some things out. They got off to a rough start against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night and fought to make it a game, but the champs proved to be too much to handle.

No Ben Simmons. Night two of a back-to-back so we’ll see if anyone is sitting.

Charles Bassey is out with an ACL tear. Cedi Osman is questionable with a left ankle sprain.

Brooklyn won the first meeting.

This game is in Austin, Texas, but it appears not everyone is a fan of this development. Over at Air Alamo, Jahlil Williams writes:

“The NBA season is long, 82 games. You are supposed to get 41 of those at home, not just for the crowd advantage but because the constant travel can be rough on players, and families often cannot travel with them. Adding away games to the schedule at the expense of your fans for a money grab is not a good look and that is exactly what this is. Under the guise of, “expanding the brand,” the organization is simply looking for ways to make more money.”

Teams are always trying to make more, but they have to find ways not to do it at the expense of the loyal folks at home.

Wemby scoop dunk pic.twitter.com/Rwv1vYiuDU — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) March 13, 2024

It’s been a magical rookie year for superstar rookie Victor Wembenyama. The big guy leads the entire NBA in blocks by a considerable margin and is putting everyone on notice.

Asked in French by @TheoQuintard about contending for the DPOY, Wemby responded with this:



“I know that Rudy (Gobert) has a very good chance of winning it this year, and it would be deserved. Let him win it now, because after that it's no longer his turn." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 14, 2024

When you have a generational player like Wembenyama that’s as good as he is already and getting better by the day, it makes life so much easier for the team. Having a 20 year old big give you a double double (and has the skill to pull off the rare quadruple double) every night is a luxury.

Nic Claxton will have to wrestle with the Giant tonight. He outplayed Wembenyama the first time he saw him, and the Nets are going to need a big game out of Clax in the worst way. The Pacers bludgeoned the Nets on the inside to the tune of 82 points in the paint, and the Nets can’t afford to let that happen again.

Cam Johnson has been a bit more aggressive coming off the bench, and it’s a welcome development for him and the team. The Nets need to figure a bunch of things out before they fully devote themselves to the off-season, and Johnson’s fit on offense is one of them. He’s shown that he can make things happen off the dribble. Can he do that more frequently and give the team some more punch going forward? That’s one of many questions the Nets will need the answer to.

Player to watch: Devin Vassell

The Spurs have their centerpiece, now they need to build the rest of the foundation. They got to work on that goal when they inked Vassell to a five year extension in October. You can see the potential he has, and he’s paid that extension off with the best season of his young career thus far. Vassell is averaging a career best 19.2 points per game on .469/.384/.791 shooting splits. He’s a dynamic finisher at the basket and can finish over all types of defenders

Vassell and Wemby is a good start for the Spurs and they’ll be back in contention sooner rather than later.

Brooklyn’s 24 will try to see if he can will the team to victory. Cam Thomas was one of the few Nets that had his shot going last night, but even that comes with a caveat. CT tied his career high in turnovers with five as he and the team kept giving possessions away. The great thing about Thomas is that he doesn’t let bad games linger for too long. Brooklyn needs something to hold on to, and if Thomas can give the fans a great showing every night, at least something good can come out of this stretch of games.

