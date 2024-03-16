Brooklyn Nets clubbed by Indiana Pacers in second half, lose 121-100

“We got 16 games left. The Play-In is right in front of us.”

Well, right in front may be a stretch, by the Brooklyn Nets still had something to play for when they visited the Indiana Pacers on Saturday evening, the first game of a weekend back-to-back.

Since Brooklyn’s last contest, a loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks had dropped two West Coast games, meaning the Nets entered three back of the 10-seed.

So when Cam Thomas spoke to Evan Barnes of Newsday at Saturday’s shootaround, his eyes were on the lowly, yet attainable prize. And in order for his Nets to take a step toward the Play-In, they’d have to rebound against the second-best offense in the NBA.

There was hope, to be sure. Brooklyn’s defense has hardly been the issue in recent months and is seemingly designed to give Indiana issues. With Nic Claxton able to switch out on the dynamic Tyrese Haliburton, the Nets had a strong answer to the head of the snake, and Dorian Finney-Smith is no pushover for Pascal Siakam.

The inverse matchup seemingly favored the Nets as well. Indiana’s defense is notoriously help-averse. Their refusal to allow corner and wing 3-pointers on the weak side of the floor often leads their opponent directly to the paint, an area Brooklyn often needs assistance in getting to.

As such, the question was: Could the Nets keep the young, athletic Pacers out of transition? No.

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. Turnovers kept the game close in the first half, where Brooklyn was comfortably the better half-court team but trailed 59-57 after 24 minutes thanks to miscues like these...

count it‼️



Aaron Nesmith finishes the fastbreak and-1.

It hardly mattered that the Pacers were on their way to a horrific night from three. They'd end up shooting just 6-of-30 from beyond, but still had no trouble scoring. Pascal Siakam had a strong performance with 28 points, yes, but he shot 22 field-goals and six free-throws to get there.

Still, the Nets kept it close because their first-half offense, when they weren't giving it away, was admirable. Trendon Watford got a promotion as the second sub off Brooklyn’s bench on Saturday night, ahead of fellow guards Lonnie Walker and Dennis Smith Jr., and he got into the paint at will on his way to a dozen points...

Trendon Watford with another impressive take, this ends in an And-1:

It was almost (but not quite) enough to distract from another Mikal Bridges disappearance. For the second game in a row, Bridges did not make a field goal in the first half, and would finish the night 1-of-8 for a measly seven points.

“He had some good looks, I thought. Gotta convert them,” opined Head Coach Kevin Ollie, later saying “I got to do a better job, teammates got to do a better job, he’s got to do a better job.”

Still, Ollie wasn’t too down on the franchise’s leading man: “This is an opportunity for him to grow in the midst of what looks like a dark time, but there’s actually light at the end of the tunnel because he’s able to play through mistakes and able to learn.”

In the first half, Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas were the only Nets to crack double-digits, and the former displayed the newfound aggressive we’ve come to expect from him, even off the bench. Johnson took pull-up threes when defenders went under screens and insisted his way toward the paint otherwise, while Thomas took advantage of Indiana’s thin help defense.

Haven't seen Cam Thomas leverage his size/strength like this on a ton of drives -- good to see:

And yet, any good will the Nets built up in the first half, they threw away in the final 24. The turnovers kept coming, and they kept getting worse, as they’d finish with twenty on the night, stifling any hope of the consistent offense they needed.

Thomas accounted for five turnovers to “lead” the way, while Johnson, Dennis Schröder (4-of-13, 13 points), and Day’Ron Sharpe all had three or more. By the end, all of Brooklyn’s ineptitude blended into one ugly picture, with the defining play of the night so grotesque it could have an NSFW tag...

Brooklyn's 18th turnover of the night is their most embarrassing, out of a timeout.

Worse yet, it was a double-whammy for the Nets. They got punked on the glass from the second quarter on, losing the offensive-rebounding battle 17-12. Indiana finished with a whopping 20 more shooting possessions than the Nets, which nullified their poor 3-point shooting night.

Brooklyn’s half-court offense was somehow more efficient than Indiana’s, and it just didn’t matter...

Oh, but there’s more! Brooklyn made 13 of their first 22 shots, then shot 20-of-55 the rest of the way. After a competitive first half, their energy was destroyed early in the second half, as the game quickly turned from fun to a chore to watch...

Said Ollie: “First half: Basketball was beautiful. I thought the ball movement was great, and then the second half, we went into iso basketball, and that’s what we get when we go into iso basketball. We’re not good enough to do that.”

Brooklyn’s head coach stopped short of his team’s desire to win, but instead questioned “the way we’re doing it,” as it seems proven that a coaching change couldn’t fix a deeply flawed roster.

Dennis Schröder and Cam Johnson spent the final five minutes of the game standing around the Nets bench, engrossed in a conversation about ... something. Presumably, the depressing way things are going for Brooklyn, and how to potentially fix them. Do the Nets care? Probably. At least, as much as you can expect from a team going nowhere, with so little of the roster as core pieces.

Cam Johnson and Dennis Schröder have been engaged in standing conversation since exiting the game five (real time) minutes ago

Now, can they do anything about it?

No. This season is over. We’ll update you about the Play-In race, rest assured. We’ll keep an eye on what the Hawks are up to, who the Nets would have to beat to even have a hope of experiencing a brutal beatdown by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. There will be small positives, like Watford playing well, or Johnson showing offensive aggressiveness and the promise of living up to his contract.

But the season is over, even more so than it was when Brooklyn went into training camp with a mediocre roster built around Ben Simmons. The plan, such that it exists beyond pure hope of attracting a superstar to the borough (I can hardly type those words again), has been discussed ad nauseam.

Currently, Brooklyn is lying is the ugly details of that plan, that is a ditch on NBA’s fringes where irrelevant teams dawdle. There is no reason to watch the Nets over the final month of the season. There’s more incentive to tune into the Long Island Nets to see how Noah Clowney is playing in the G League, when he’s assigned there.

Maybe this seems harsh for one measly loss to Indiana — a playoff team — after a decent first half. But I’d say the only thing wrong with this breaking point is that it should have come sooner. This season is gone, and hopefully, it can be forgotten.

Final Score: Indiana Pacers 121, Brooklyn Nets 100

Next Up

The Brooklyn Nets will conclude a back-to-back — and their six-game road-trip — by facing Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs for the second and final time this season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday night.