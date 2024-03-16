NBA Live Discussion: Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7:00 PM ET

Time is running out for the Brooklyn Nets. They’re three games out from the final play-in spot with 16 remaining. It hasn’t been pretty nor consistent in any shape, way, or form but the games still go on. Let’s see what they got...

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (26-40) at Indiana Pacers (37-30)

WHEN: 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio.

***

From our game preview...

Injuries: Ben Simmons underwent a microscopic partial discectomy on Thursday and the Nets expect him to be back in training camp. Dariq Whitehead is with the team in Indianapolis but remains out for the season after shin reaction surgery in January. Noah Clowney got called up to the big club Saturday morning.

Doug McDermott is out with a right calf strain. Ben Mathurin is out with a labral tear in his right shoulder.

The Game: Indiana made a franchise altering move in January when they acquired Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. Siakam is the player that the team hopes can push them into the playoffs for this season and for many years to come. Since the move, he’s given Rick Carlisle and friends 20/7/4 a night on 55/38/70 shooting splits. If the Pacers are healthy once the postseason begins, they figure to be a headache for whoever’s facing them.