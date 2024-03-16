Cam Johnson says all the right things about coming off the bench, but...

Cam Johnson has had a tough year ... well other than signing his guaranteed, four-year $90 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets back in July. He made Team USA, but slowly went from starting in “friendly” games prior to the World Cup to a DNP-CD by the fourth game of Cup play. Then, after returning to the U.S. following Team USA’s disappointing fourth place finish, he missed the whole preseason to hamstring issues. His bad luck continued when after playing in the season opener, the 6’8” forward missed seven games to a calf strain, the first of three leg injuries that have kept him out a total of 16 games thus far this season.

Johnson returned Wednesday after the most recent leg issue, a sprained ankle that caused him to miss three more games. He played well, scoring 13 points, grabbing three rebounds and handing out two assists in almost 29 minutes. He shot 4-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-4 from behind the arc.

But he lost his starting spot, at least for the moment.

“We’re going to always look at what’s best for the team,” Kevin Ollie said afterward. “I just thought he took care of his minutes, finished the game for us. … I loved his intensity and how he tried to win for our team.”

“Finished the game,” as in “didn’t start.

In talking about coming off the bench, CJ said all the right things Friday at practice. He started out as a hot-shooting sub with Phoenix but became a starter last season first for the Suns then after the Kevin Durant trade for the Nets, coming off the bench only once.

So far, this season, he’s up to five games not starting.

“Control what you can control,” Johnson said Friday. “That’s what I always try to do, that’s what I pride myself on and just trying to contribute to the team in any way that I can.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened to me in my career, and it’s not any stranger than any other circumstances. But my job is to help this team win games, and that’s what I’m gonna do, whether I’m starting, coming off bench, playing 10 minutes or playing 40 minutes.”

That’s what pros say but there have been times when he’s looked unhappy with limited minutes, starting or coming off the bench. He’s a proud man.

Ollie talked Friday about Johnson’s situation and offered praise for the 28-year-old’s professionalism ... and his scoring just before he missed games recently, then again on Wednesday in Orlando.

“His leadership, his attention to detail, his professionalism. He gives us spacing on the court — I always call that the Holy Grail — the spacing where someone has to be with him, especially when he’s shooting it the way he was shooting it before he got hurt,” Ollie said.

Indeed, in the two wins over the Atlanta Hawks coming out of All-Star Break, Johnson scored 52 points on 11-of-18 shooting from deep, looking like the player the Nets liked enough to give him that big contract in the summer (and it should be noted that he agreed to front load the deal to help the Nets flexibility in the deal’s out years.)

Brian Lewis notes Saturday that while Johnson’s overall scoring numbers are down — 13.5 ppg compared to 16.6 points on arriving in Brooklyn and 18.5 vs. the 76ers post-season — his efficiency hasn’t dropped precipitously.

Johnson’s 2.4 3-pointers per game rank second on the Nets. His 39.7 percent shooting from 3-point range — a significant jump from the 37.2 percent he shot for the Nets last season — is a threat that opens up the floor for his teammates.

Ollie did say that he’d like Johnson to do other things besides deep shooting.

“him getting downhill — we want him to do more than just shoot the basketball,” said Ollie. “Him running the court in six seconds, all those different things we want Cam to be a masterpiece on. So I think he gives us a lot of things that we miss when he’s out.”

Hopefully, Johnson will be able to show some of the shooting and other skills in the Nets final 16 games. Without his two big games vs. Atlanta, both wins, the Nets would be out of the post-season conversation.

Long term, of course, the Nets didn’t give Johnson that big of a contract — which theoretically could bloom into a $108 million deal in the unlikely event he meets certain milestones — to come off the bench unless it’s at Sixth Man of the Year level. C.J. indeed says all the right things, but there’s no doubt he too wants to start.