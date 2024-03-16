Noah Clowney heads to Brooklyn Nets after double-double in G League

Noah Clowney will be in Indianapolis Saturday night, rejoining the Brooklyn Nets after another hot streak in the G League. Brooklyn called Clowney up from the Long Island Nets Saturday.

Following up on his 33-point. nine-rebound game vs the Birmingham Squadron in mid week, Clowney had an 18-point, 10-rebound game vs. the Osceola Magic Friday night as the Magic broke the Nets’ five game winning streak. Osceola at 18-9 is currently first in the G League’s tight Eastern Conference race while Long Island at 16-12 is tied for sixth, but only two and a half behind the Magic. The regular season ends April 2.

Beyond the raw numbers, Clowney once again hit multiple 3-pointers going 2-of-6, following a 3-of-4 game vs. Birmingham.

3rd times the charm for a Noah Clowney 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/jpsLnknAzI — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) March 15, 2024

Over the last three games, Clowney is shooting 50.0% from deep, going 6-of-12. Obviously, it’s a small sample but the Nets have wanted to see the 19-year-old Clowney improve from beyond the arc.

Clowney has also improved in his offensive rebounding of late, averaging 3.2 over the last 10 games...

Johnson puts it up, Clowney puts it in pic.twitter.com/DzfNPhSKMa — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) March 16, 2024

Overall, Long Island had seven players in double figures, including two of their three two ways: Keon Johnson, who finished with 18 and 8, and Jaylen Martin who had 10 and 4. G League veterans Kyler Edwards and Kaiser Gates combined for 37, 19 for Edwards, 18 for Gates. Kennedy Chandler had 10 but the Nets other point guard, two-way Jacob Gilyard, was limited to three points on 1-of-5 3-pointers and had five assists and two steals.

The game was close early on — the game had 12 lead changes — and by halftime, the Nets affiliate was ahead by two, 61-59, but things got out of control in the third and by the end of the period. Osceola was up 91-84. The Nets made a valiant try in the final quarter leading by three with 10 minutes left, then getting within one 30 seconds before the buzzer.

The Magic held the Nets to just 34.1% shooting from beyond the arc and 47.1% overall. Additionally, Osceola went 13-14 from the free-throw line while the Nets missed five free throws, going 13-of-18.

Mac McClung, the NBA dunk champion, had a game-high 33 points and dished out nine assists for Oseola.

“Coach just told me to go out there and have fun,” McClung said. “The three ball wasn’t falling for me, so I really just looked for my teammates. And when it came to closing the game, we just had to make the right plays.” The two teams battled back and forth throughout the night, tallying 12 total lead changes.

D.J. Wilson, the former Milwaukee Bucks big who’s back in the G League after 146 NBA games, put up 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the victory.

Osceola will host Long Island again Saturday night at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee starting at 7:30 p.m. ET for their Puerto Rican Heritage Night.

Meanwhile, in Indianapolis, the Nets other first round pick, Dariq Whitehead, taken at No. 22, was seen working out as part of his rehab.

Dariq Whitehead doing some dribbling/coordination drills after shootaround. #Nets pic.twitter.com/gzQh4AFOTP — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) March 16, 2024

Whitehead underwent his third leg surgery in the last 18 months on January 29 and is out for the year.