Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers preview: The start of a weekend back-to-back

The clock is getting closer to midnight. The Brooklyn Nets needed a win to stay connected to the Atlanta Hawks and the play in race, but wins have been hard to come by. The Nets couldn’t keep up with the Orlando Magic and suffered another frustrating defeat on Wednesday evening. Time’s running out.

The opponent tonight is solidly in the playoff race and hoping to secure a top six position. The Indiana Pacers had a chance to get a much needed win on Wednesday night, but some late game miscues doomed them against the Chicago Bulls in overtime.

The Nets did get a break Friday night when the Atlanta Hawks lost a close one to the Jazz, 124-122. Brooklyn is now three games back of Atlanta with 16 to play. Possible? Sure. The Hawks have now lost three straight.

Ben Simmons underwent a microscopic partial discectomy on Thursday and the Nets expect him to be back in training camp. Dariq Whitehead is with the team in Indianapolis but remains out for the season after shin reaction surgery in January. Noah Clowney got called up to the big club Saturday morning.

Doug McDermott is out with a right calf strain. Ben Mathurin is out with a labral tear in his right shoulder.

Amazingly, this is the first meeting between these two teams this season.

Indiana made a franchise altering move in January when they acquired Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. Siakam is the player that the team hopes can push them into the playoffs for this season and for many years to come. Since the move, he’s given Rick Carlisle and friends 20/7/4 a night on 55/38/70 shooting splits. If the Pacers are healthy once the postseason begins, they figure to be a headache for whoever’s facing them.

The Nets offense needs more shooting, and luckily for them, Cam Johnson is back. CJ went 2-of-4 from 3-point range in 28 minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Offense has been hard to come by for Brooklyn this season, and tonight they’ll be facing one of the league’s worst defenses. The Pacers are 25th in the NBA in defensive rating, but to their credit, have been much improved since the break (20th in defensive rating). If the Nets offense can’t get it right this weekend, then they can start preparing for the 2024-2025 season.

Get ready to run, buddy. The Pacers are second in the NBA in pace at 102 possessions a night while the Nets are 25th. With this being the first half of a back-to-back that will have the Nets crossing time zones, look for Indy to speed it up even more. For the Nets, if they’re careless with the basketball, things will go south quickly.

Player to watch: Tyrese Haliburton

When a player makes the initial leap into stardom, staying there can be tough. And when you get injured, it makes it a bit tougher. Prior to his hamstring injury on January 8, Tyrese Haliburton was setting the NBA on fire. He led the league in assists at almost 13 a night while averaging 24 points on 49/41/87 shooting splits. Since he’s been back, it’s been a bit of a struggle for the All NBA nominee. In 20 games, he’s averaged only 15.8 points and 9.3 assists on 45/31/84 shooting splits. He wasn’t full strength when he first came back as he had to get games and minutes in so the new awards restrictions don’t screw him over when it’s time for payday.

Even accounting for that, it’s been rough for him. Caitlin Cooper was asked about the fall off in Hali’s three point shooting, and she gave a pretty detailed answer

Injuries take so much away from players and the road back to full strength can be a bumpy one. We’ve got about a month before the regular season ends, and the Pacers hope their rising superstar is at full strength for his postseason debut.

So Dennis Schroder’s had an interesting couple of days. Our old friend D’Angelo Russell mentioned him by name in a recent ESPN feature and DLo attributed Dennis’ relationship with Darvin Ham as the reason why he couldn’t form a positive relationship with his coach. Schroder was asked about it at practice on Friday and knocked Russell for his “immaturity”. Well then.

On the court, they’ll count on him to attack the basket and make good things happen that way. Having guards that can break defenses down is crucial in the half court, and Schroder can help open the Nets offense up. He’s also given the Nets some scoring punch and with the recent struggles of their lead option on offense, having someone else who can give them something is a blessing.

