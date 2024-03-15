Lowe: Cam Thomas can make Mikal Bridges’ life easier but Nets need a lot

Zach Lowe has always been a bit skeptical of Cam Thomas. Back in January, in a Lowe Post he later described as “neutral,” the ESPN writer called Thomas’ defense a “train wreck,” wrote that he’s an “addicted ball watcher” and asked, “how many teams will he have cycled through?” before finding “the right balance.”

Lowe did pose the possibility of Thomas becoming more than just a chucker, saying of the 22-year-old, “there is a player in here somewhere who could log real minutes — yes, probably as a bench scorer — for a good team. Thomas is a legitimately outrageous shot-maker from every level whose percentages would go up if he bagged two or three of his most audacious attempts.”

But on Friday, Lowe sounded persuaded of what Thomas’ most vociferous fans believe, that Thomas is finding that “right balance,” whether the improvement is simultaneous with the exit of Jacque Vaughn or simply a maturation:

Thomas, meanwhile, is averaging 3.6 dimes since Jan. 17 compared to a measly 2.2 before. He has had games with six and eight assists in that stretch, and has become a deft lob passer. He’s more engaged on defense. This is not a sea change. Thomas still takes too many tough 2s, misses some open reads and falls asleep away from the ball now and then on defense. But he’s barely 22, and finding balance — with opponents placing him atop the scouting report — was going to take time. Two months ago, Thomas was playing one-on-everyone within the game going on around him. It is hard to play with that kind of scorer, even when he’s rolling. He still defaults to that mode at times. But for longer stretches, Thomas resembles a normal basketball player more than a carnival act. If he and the Nets harness that, Thomas can be a productive player on good teams.

More than that, Lowe thinks that Thomas can help alleviate pressure on the Nets keystone (or whatever you want to call it), Mikal Bridges. Before getting into that, Lowe explained how the Brooklyn brain trust sees Bridges and what it means to build around him in the process disabling one popular fan narrative, that the Nets plan to make Bridges their first option:

Building “around” Bridges does not mean trying to construct a contender with Bridges as the best player. It means using extra first-round draft picks from the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Philadelphia 76ers to trade for a superstar who wants to play alongside Bridges.

As noted, while the Nets don’t have control of their own pick till 2028 because of the price they paid Houston for James Harden, they have 10 first rounders through 2031, all but one unprotected. It’s viewed by most draftniks as one of the league’s best stashes.

That said, Lowe doesn’t offer much optimism about where the Nets stand currently, particularly in the short to middle term.

Bridges is off limits in trade talks — and if he’s the superstar lure, he has to be — then what players does Brooklyn have to grease the wheels? Its rookies are unproven. Nicolas Claxton is an unrestricted free agent. Cameron Johnson’s value on a fat long-term contract is in the eye of the beholder.

In the meantime, though, Bridges will need Thomas along with Dennis Schroder to produce at the level Brooklyn needs for the rest of the season. Lowe argued:

Thomas and Dennis Schroder can siphon some ballhandling from Bridges and feed him the kind of catch-and-shoot looks he feasted on in Phoenix.

Still, he suggests that the Nets have a big decision on Thomas ahead and speculates that the young guard is not untouchable.

Thomas is extension eligible after the season. For the Nets, he has to become either a positive trade asset or part of their long-term core.

And he notes, the news about Ben Simmons surgery just makes things worse.

It is impossible to overstate how devastating Simmons turning into a zero is for the Nets. The gap between what they gave up for James Harden and what they got back for him is now the Grand Canyon. Simmons underwent surgery Thursday to relieve pain in his back, the Nets said. A return to even 50% of Simmons’ peak form feels wildly unlikely, but maybe the basketball gods will provide.

Bottom line for Lowe: “Right now, Brooklyn is a bad team.”