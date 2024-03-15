New York Liberty take chance on Rebekah Gardner, top WNBA defender who’s out this season

We’re drawing a bit closer to the start of WNBA training camp, and things are moving well for the New York Liberty. They’ve re-signed their big superstars and have added solid rotation players to complement their All Star starting five. In their quest to win the championship, the team is always looking to improve at the margins and get a bit better.

On Thursday afternoon, the Liberty acquired Rebekah Gardner from the Chicago Sky in exchange for two second round draft picks. Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV was first with the big news

BREAKING: The New York Liberty has acquired player rights to Rebekah Gardner from the Chicago Sky in exchange for a pair of future 2nd round picks. — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) March 14, 2024

Jackie Powell of The Next reported that the Draft picks will convey in 2025 and 2026

A league source confirms to @TheNextHoops that the Chicago Sky are sending Rebekah Gardner’s rights to the New York Liberty. @Khristina had it first.



I can report that Chicago will get New York’s 2025 and 2026 second round picks. — Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) March 14, 2024

For Chicago, they have more draft picks to work with as they enter the beginning stages of a rebuild following the trade of Kahleah Copper. For New York, they add some more depth to a terrific roster, although we won’t see it in action for some time.

In late February, Gardner suffered a torn Achilles while playing for Spar Girona in Spain. The injury will keep Gardner out of action for all of 2024 as she recovers from the injury. Even though she won’t be playing this year, the team is excited for what she can bring to the franchise in 2025 and beyond

TRADE ALERT ! The Liberty has acquired the player rights to Rebekah Gardner from the Chicago Sky in exchange for NYL’s 2025 & 2026 2nd Round picks. Welcome to NY pic.twitter.com/IfA81aWwRe — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) March 14, 2024

When Gardner returns to the hardwood, they will be getting one of the game’s sharpest defenders. In 2022 for the WNBA website, Mark Schindler wrote

“Gardner excels most with her screen navigation, but she’s fantastic at the point of attack, often playing with greater functional strength on larger opposition than her frame would suggest. She’s a staunch nail defender and makes consistently plus plays rotating low. Her hands are so freakin quick, and she thrives in the gray area of aggression and fouling, making events happen at a high level without over-fouling.

Her defense is frankly breathtaking...”

Gardner’s perimeter defense will give the Liberty a boost and allow them to experiment with even more lineups when she joins the team in 2025

Gardner’s journey is also one that is inspirational. Making it into the WNBA is incredibly hard, especially for players who aren’t selected in the Draft. Gardner spent four seasons at UCLA from 2008-2012, and has played overseas for over a decade. Her path and the success she’s had is an inspiration for players who wish to follow in her footsteps, such as Morgan Green:

“I think it definitely has a lot to do with the work that you put in. I definitely looked to people like Rebekah Gardner [and] Yvonne Turner as examples of people that have been able to come up through Europe and find their way to the league. It’s definitely feasible, you’ve just got to put the work in,” said Green.

As the Liberty look to continue this franchise defining run, they’ll keep making moves to get better. Every day is an opportunity to improve not just for 2024, but for the years beyond that. The WNBA continues to get better, and the Liberty are doing everything they can to stay ahead of the competition. With Rebekah Gardner in the organization, the Liberty have one more good player who can do a little bit of everything on the court.

——————————

Meanwhile, in Liberty social notes, Sabrina Ionescu got married last weekend to Raiders center Hroniss Grasu in a Laguna Beach, California, ceremony. The wedding was attended by a number of NBA and WNBA stars, including Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia; Pau Gasol and Rob Pelinka, GM of the Lakers; and Satou Sabally, Sabrina’s teammate at Oregon and now with the Dallas Wings.

—————————————————————————————-