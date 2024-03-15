Is Dennis Schroder a long-term ‘find’ for Brooklyn Nets?

The trade that sent Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors in return for Dennis Schroder was not seen as a particularly big deal at the trade deadline. The Nets and Dinwiddie had had enough of each other and the Raptors, who had just traded for Immanuel Quickley, wanted to avoid any controversy over who was the starting PG going forward. So they dispatched Schroder to his eighth team (if you count his two tours with the Los Angeles Lakers) in 11 years

To make things seem even less important, Toronto waived Dinwiddie before he could even cross the border and the L.A. native signed with his hometown team, the Lakers. Similarly, the Nets dumped Thaddeus Young who had been salary cap ballast in the deal. Young wound up in Phoenix.

The Nets did come away with a big trade exception, $20.4 million, currently the league’s second largest, but that was it. No picks. Just Schroder. Overall, it seemed a bit of addition by subtraction all around. But behind the scenes, the Nets had an advantage in understanding Schroder’s game and personality: Jeff Peterson, then in his last month as assistant GM.

Peterson, it turns out, has been a huge Schroder supporter since he pushed for the Atlanta Hawks to draft Schroder as a basketball operations assistant in 2013. The two had bonded in Atlanta with Peterson even traveling with Schroder to Germany during the summers. They got to know each other well.

“We had great times with the National Team. Jeff was there every single practice, every single game,” Schroder told the Charlotte Hornets a couple of days ago, one of several stories the team’s official website posted after Peterson was named GM in Charlotte.

“He came to my mom’s house, and she cooked food. In Germany, whenever somebody visits from the States, we try to make it as comfortable as possible. He became really close with my family. That was probably the best part of it. He liked it over there, too. I’m sure he’ll want to come back to Germany in the future and experience that again.”

“I would spend 50, 60 days with him the entire summer, working him out, going out with his family, different things like that,” recalled Peterson of the five seasons Schroder played with the Hawks. “I’m a huge believer that not just in basketball, but in life in general, you need to see different things, experience different places to live, and meet different people.”

Now, it appears that Schroder was Peterson’s final “gift” to the Nets before he headed off to Charlotte ... and, as it turned out, a very good one.

Indeed, the trade looks like a win-win for Brooklyn, not just an addition by subtraction. Schroder has been solid for Brooklyn putting up career level numbers even if in a small sample. Since arriving in Brooklyn, Schroder is averaging 14.5 points and 5.7 assists in 30 minutes per game while shooting 46.7% overall and 47.8% from deep, well above his career average of 34.2%.

Moreover, the Nets like his leadership, just as Peterson did.

“His court-mapping, how he’s manipulating the defense is great,” interim coach Kevin Ollie said Tuesday. “Him being an extension of me on the court, because I can’t play, and him understanding what I want and him out there transferring it is great for our offense and defense.”

Nic Claxton who has teamed up with Schroder on pick-and-rolls and alley-oops is a big fan of that leadership as well.

“He really just, he treats the game right,” Claxton said after practice Tuesday. “He’s a true competitor, and he holds everybody accountable. He’s a winner. He has really good work habits, he works on his body a lot. And then, we’re just trying to figure it out right now, it’s all starting to come together. It’s tough being thrown in at the middle of the season, but it’s all starting to come together.”

Since Schroder’s arrival, Claxton is averaging 16.1 points and shooting nearly 70% from the field. In the 15 games the two have played together, Claxton has had two 20-point games and seven double-doubles.

Schroder who has publicly said he’s happy with his new team and organization, understands what’s being asked of him as the Nets make one last, desperate bid for a play-in spot, including making sure, among other things, that the pressure on Mikal Bridges gets alleviated.

“You don’t have to put so much pressure on him (Bridges) on the offensive end. I think we got to make it a little easier for him as well, Of course (that’s) me and June (Dennis Smith Jr.), but I think when he (Bridges) just runs the floor, cutting, his shooting, of course pick-and-rolls...“

Schroder at 30 seems to have matured beyond his previous reputation as a talented if mercurial player. He led the German national team to the FIBA World Cup gold in September, defeating two traditional basketball powers, the United States and Serbia, on the way to an undefeated — and unexpected — run. He was the MVP, an honor that had been previously accorded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Just this week, in an interview with Kicker magazine, Germany’s top sports outlet, Schroder said he’s not at all daunted by the prospect of leading his team against Team USA in the Paris Olympics despite the superstar lineup the Americans are putting together.

“In Paris they will have LeBron James, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler and other superstars. That will be difficult, but nothing is impossible, and we have a chance,” Schroder said, In the same interview he said he’d like to lead the German team into the Olympic stadium on Opening Night.

“If not a basketballer now, when then? We won the World Cup title! I’d love to have all twelve carry the flag, I am dead serious,” he said. The German national team has said two Germany athletes, a man and a woman, will get the honors and Schroder would have to be on the short list.

In that same interview, Schroder thinks he can play in the NBA for another five or six years, then play In Europe till he’s 40.

The big news about Schroder this week, of course, was D’Angelo Russell’s comments on how Schroder’s relationship with Lakers head coach Darvin Ham in Atlanta had hurt their coach-player vibe last season and that “I’m here and he’s not. I like our chances.”

Ham admitted that, like Peterson, he’s a big fan of Schroder going back to those Atlanta days “Yeah, Dennis is someone I love and care about. Dennis is a hell of a player,” noted Ham.

Asked about D’Lo’s comments on Friday, Schroder took the high ground.

“I don’t understand it. But at the end of the day, it just shows off immaturity,” Schroder told Nets beat writers. “You’re not really mature if you’re just keeping somebody’s name in his mouth and just running it. I don’t understand.”

Schroder is under contract next season at $13.4 million. At the time of the trade, some in the league thought the Nets may have acquired him as a trade piece in the off-season, using his expiring contract to pick up other assets. Now, though, with Ben Simmons situation even less certain following Thursday’s news of his second back surgery and Smith Jr. an unrestricted free agent, Schroder may be the lead guard when camp opens in October. The Nets could do a whole lot worse.