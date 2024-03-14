Ben Simmons undergoes back surgery, expected back by training camp

For the second time in less than two years, Ben Simmons has undergone back surgery.

The Nets announced the surgery in a medical update on their official Twitter feed Thursday afternoon...

Ben Simmons Medical Update:



Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons underwent a successful microscopic partial discectomy earlier today to alleviate the nerve impingement in his lower back. The procedure was performed by Dr. Timur Urakov, in consultation with Dr. Barth Green, at… — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 14, 2024

The surgery which took place at the University of Miami comes a little less than two years after his first surgery on May 5, 2022 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The Nets and Simmons had hoped that the initial surgery plus extensive rehab would be enough to get the 6’10” 27-year-old back to the form he showed his first three years in Philadelphia. But after playing only 57 games since the initial procedure, the two sides decided a week ago to shut Simmons down for the season and explore other avenues of treatment.

Just prior to the shutdown, Bernie Lee, Simmons agent, admitted to SNY that his and the team’s best efforts to find a non-surgical solution had not been successful hinting that a second procedure was possible.

“It is a continuation of the same injury that he has dealt with all year,” Lee told SNY. “…We are trying to get clearer answers as to how to get him out of the reactive cycle he’s in.

“We continue to try and find non-surgical options to allow Ben to move forward on a permanent basis and that is where this is my responsibility and I am (the) one to blame,” Lee told SNY.

Brian Lewis tweeted after the Nets announcement that there were significant differences between the first and second surgeries, including the timeline for recovery....

So Ben Simmons' surgery - done in Miami, where he did his rehab - appears to be a less severe version of the last one he got, and on the left side as opposed to the original right side. If he's back for camp as the #Nets expect, it also implies a shorter recovery timeline. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) March 14, 2024

Simmons admitted that he tried to come back too soon after his first surgery, blaming himself for wanting to get back on the court before he was physically ready. He played in only 42 games in 2022-23, then after another rehab, played six of the first seven games to start this season, but was then shut down for two months. On his return, he played well, but after a month more of being on and off the court, he was shut down.

Throughout it all, fans have been buffeted by claims that Simmons would return to form, or as Lee put it before his most recent return, Simmons would “fix” all the Nets issues. only to be disappointed over and over. In talking about Simmons situation on March 7, Lee dismissed any suggestion that Simmons wasn’t doing his best to get back on the court.

“In the year I have worked with Ben he has taken less than seven days off. In my almost 20 years doing this (it) isn’t something I’ve seen,” said Lee a veteran agent. “So the thought that he is doing everything asked of him but not getting the results is something that in no way shape or form sits right with me, and I am committed to finding him the right people and the right answers and we will.”

Simmons is being paid $37.9 million this season and will be paid another $40.3 million next year, the final year of the four-year deal he signed with the 76ers. He famously sat out the 2021-22 season with Philly, first citing mental health issues, then physical issues. He was traded to the Nets along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond plus two first round picks in March 2022 for James Harden.

