Dennis Schroder at center of D’Angelo Russell rant about relationship with Darvin Ham

Dennis Schroder and D’Angelo Russell have a history. Take this video of the two back in January before Schroder was traded to the Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie.

LEAKED Audio Of D’Angelo Russell Trash Talking Dennis Schroder :



Schroder: “Weak a** n****”



Russell: “Do something… ight”



Then, after a foul call , DLo told Schroder: “That sh*t is weak… Stop doing that weak a** sh*t” pic.twitter.com/uYefE3wk9K — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) January 12, 2024

And that history deepened Wednesday when Dave McMenamin of ESPN published an interview with D’Lo in which the Lakers point guard (and former Brooklyn Nets point guard) spoke about how his relationship with L.A. head coach Darvin Ham was hurt by Ham’s fond feelings for former Lakers point guard (and current Brooklyn Nets point guard) during the 2023 Western Conference Finals when the Lakers got swept by the Denver Nuggets.

“His (Dennis Schroder) relationship with Darvin is the reason I couldn’t have a relationship with Darvin,” Russell said. “When I was struggling, I would’ve been able to come to the coach and say, ‘Bro, this is what we should do. Like, I can help you.’ Instead, there was no dialogue. ... I just accepted it. “And we got swept and I’m here and he’s not. And I like our chances.”

Ham knew Schroder from his time as an assistant coach in Atlanta with the Hawks and trusted him, too much, apparently from D’Lo’s perspective.

Indeed, Ham relied heavily on Schroder in the Nuggets series even benching Russell in Game 4 in favor of Schroder after Russell shot 8-of-27 in the first three games.

McMenamin also wrote that only after Schroder left L.A. last summer for Toronto did D’Lo feel comfortable in signing with the Lakers ... but not completely comfortable.

Russell wasn’t thrilled about returning to the Lakers in free agency. He said as much in his offseason exit meeting with Pelinka and Ham. “They were like, ‘We’re going to do whatever to try to keep you here,’” Russell said. “And I was like, ‘Are y’all going to let me rock out, though?’” Schroder came to an agreement with Toronto on the first day of free agency. The following morning, Russell re-upped with L.A. on a two-year, $37 million deal — with a player option on the second season. The Lakers preferred a deal with no player option, sources told ESPN, but Russell’s side pushed for one, allowing for the scenario where he plays well, ups his value and hits free agency again this summer.

Russell, of course, has been on a roll since before the trade deadline, helping to carry whatever is left of the Lakers’ post-season hopes. They remain in ninth place in the West, one game ahead of another disappointing legacy franchise, the Golden State Warriors.

As Edwin Garcia of Silver Screen and Roll wrote Wednesday, D’Lo’s comments were at least unique.

Players having issues with coaches is a story as old as time. However, it is rare for a player to say this while still playing for said coach and still having a starting role on that team, which is what is striking about this interview.

After the Lakers lost to the Sacramento Kings — in which Russell scored six points, Ham tried to put the best spin on things while admitting that, yes, he and Schroder remain close and yes, it’s been a learning experience with D’Lo. He insisted everything is cool now though.

“It doesn’t hit the ground running all the time smooth,” said Ham. “Trying to figure things out on the fly. And yeah, Dennis is someone I love and care about. Dennis is a helluva player. But just trying to learn Lo on the fly and figure things out...

“Then, for (Russell,) the beautiful thing about it I think that caused the difference in where we were then and where we are now is our ability to talk and be honest with one another. And our ability to really take accountability with one another.”

Schroder didn’t speak post-game after the Nets’ own loss to the Orlando Magic, but no doubt he’ll be asked about it sometime before the Lakers come to Barclays Center on March 31, their only visit of the season. What does it all have to do with the Nets? Not much other than what transpires that night. Then again, there’s not a lot forward to in general.