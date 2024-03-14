3 Takeaways from Brooklyn Nets Forgettable Loss to Orlando Magic

The Brooklyn Nets have spent the better part of this season “just hanging around” to put things simply. At their best, they apply pressure to even some of the game’s best, but at their worst, look like — well, one of the league’s worst teams. They remain a few games removed from the Play-In Tournament, yet are unable to make any serious ground.

Last night in the sunshine state, Brooklyn was once again just kind of there.

A second quarter jolt kept the Nets from taking another blowout on the chin at the hands of the Orlando Magic. An fourth quarter fake comeback bought them just a few more minutes of time on your screen before you inevitably flipped over to Netflix.

Still, the Nets never led nor did they ever pick up any serious momentum. Each time they chipped into Orlando’s lead, the Magic were quick to plaster it over with drywall, oftentimes by way of a Joe Ingles three or buttery Paolo Banchero jumper. Here’s what we learned in the road snoozer.

Nets Regressing to the Mean...by Games?

After hitting from deep at a season-high 51.4% previously vs Cleveland, Brooklyn’s advanced long range weapon system regressed back to sticks and stones last night. The Nets shot just 26.9% from beyond the arc, going 7-of-26 to be exact.

Unbelievable as it was, this wasn’t the first time Brooklyn’s experienced a major swing in shooting efficiency from deep this year. In fact, last night was the third time in the past two and a half weeks they’ve seen their 3-point percentage swing either back up or back down by 15 or more percentage points between games.

Brooklyn did so between their late February game vs Orlando (25.8%) and the following game vs Atlanta (47.8%). Then recently from the Charlotte game (33.3%), to the aforementioned Cleveland one (51.4%), and now last night (26.9%). Zig...Zag.

Keep in mind the Nets hoist up the eighth most attempts from deep per game in the league, meaning it takes a lot of misses and makes to generate differences like that. Regardless, the Nets still sit at 15th in 3-point percentage in the NBA for the year. So even with all these dramatic swings left and right, they’re still right smack in the middle.

While the term “regress to the mean” more often than not happens for teams over the course of a game, such as some hot early shooting before cooling off, the Nets seems to do it over the course of their entire schedule. It’s neither a positive, nor a negative takeaway, but a noteworthy one at least from a mathematical standpoint.

Brooklyn Can Survive Mediocre Mikal Games...Not Bad Ones

For the fifth time in his past six games, Mikal Bridges wrestled with his shot last night. Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant mulligan finished with 17 points while shooting 5-of-13 from the field.

To his credit, Bridges also blocked a shot, pulled down four boards, and dished an assist. However, he also turned it over twice, struggling vs doubles like he has all season. At the half, he sat with a goose egg on 0-5 shooting.

Few teams are equipped to chase wins on nights when their best player struggles. But Bridges did not just struggle out there, he played badly, and the difference between the latter and the former have a more distinct impact on Brooklyn’s winning chances.

During games where Bridges shoots below 40% from the field, like he did last night, Brooklyn owns a .250 winning percentage. Bad individual numbers from a main offensive option lead to a bad result — this makes sense.

But during games when Bridges shoots below average, but not horrendously, meaning between 40% and his season average of 44.3% from the field, Brooklyn’s win percentage leaps to .461. That’s nearly double the figure posted for “bad” Bridges games.

Especially with a volume scorer like Cam Thomas in the lineup, it’s becoming more and more clear that Bridges does not need to be great for Brooklyn to win, but just average, or even slightly below it on the offensive end to give them a fighting chance.

Time to Check Emotions

Given the lack of fight we saw from the Nets earlier this year, which even played a part in Jacque Vaughn’s dismissal according to Sean Marks, I’m hesitant say Brooklyn should put their guns down.

With time running out on their season, Brooklyn needs to stay hungry, gritty, and play with an edge. These are all buzzwords, but you know what I mean — diving for loose balls, getting in a guy’s grill on defense, and even firing up your teammates with some trash talk here and there.

That “fight” factor, necessary as it is though, needs tight management. Want an example? Just ask the Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green. Those two have experienced both the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in that regard.

Brooklyn of late seems to be leaning the wrong direction in this regard. Last night, they were whistled for four technical fouls. While my sympathies are certainly with Brooklyn’s players, given the questionable officiating, their room for such mistakes is minimal at this point.

Nic Claxton especially strikes me as a player who’s at his best when he’s engaged, emotional, and even running a little hot out there. But at some point, if things are starting to boil over, you need to cool off for the sake of the team.

Far too often he’ll flush home a would-be thrilling jam, only to to nerf its momentum by committing a technical foul with either a delay-of-game or some post-dunk theatrics. He now has the most techs of any NBA player in the past four weeks.

Another huge Claxton dunk off a Dennis Schröder pocket pass, but then commits a technical foul elbowing Suggs pic.twitter.com/6Rz5iws99R — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 14, 2024

In a world where Brooklyn either gets an energized and reckless team or a lackluster yet wise team, I guess I’ll take the former, at least from an entertainment standpoint. One or two techs a game is no big deal, but if the Nets want to make these games closer, cooler heads need to prevail and allocate that happy medium.