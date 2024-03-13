Brooklyn Nets bombarded, out-classed by Orlando Magic, lose 114-106

The Brooklyn Nets played two wildly different halves of a back-to-back to close out the week, losing a slovenly game to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday before running the Cleveland Cavaliers out of their own gym on Sunday.

Brooklyn shot 18-of-35 from deep in Cleveland, good for a season-high 51.4%, including a flurry of buzzer-beaters and swished prayers that put the contest away by the end of the third quarter. It was enough to earn the Nets a rare trip home in the middle of their six-game road trip, which would continue against the Orlando Magic after two days off.

The Nets practiced in Brooklyn before hitting the road again, where they iterated that such a shooting performance isn’t easily replicable, and that their energy must come from defense and intangibles, not shot-making. You know, the usual.

Nic Claxton, for one, knew the Nets would have serious work to do against an Orlando Magic team fighting for potential home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA Playoffs: “Well, Cleveland is missing a lot of players right now, so I think it’d be better if we can come out and have a showing like that against a team like Orlando.”

Spoiler alert: The Nets did not have a showing like that against Orlando.

Their 3-point shooting not only abandoned them, but transferred over to their opponent early on. The Magic entered Wednesday night fifth-last in the NBA in 3-point percentage, but showed no such signs of it, shooting 8-of-14 from deep in the first half. Worse yet, the charge was led by Orlando’s role players, namely Jonathan Isaac, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs...

Jalen Suggs showing the shot creation and separation ability with his third triple of the night pic.twitter.com/T2KjPyznoo — Magic Film Room (@MagicFilmRoom) March 13, 2024

Orlando’s offensive leaders, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, were largely content to spray the ball around the perimeter and watch the threes fall in the first half, hardly exerting themselves in building a comfortable, early lead over Brooklyn.

The All-Star Banchero only registered two field-goal attempts in the first 24 minutes, needing not to over-exert himself as his team built an 18-point lead as the second quarter dwindled down. However, the Nets capped the half on an 18-5 run, somehow cutting their deficit to just 61-54 to close a first half that often looked far uglier than that.

Orlando made threes, yes, but Brooklyn had scored just 16 points in the first quarter, a far more worrying sign of things to come. It was Cam Thomas who led the second-quarter charge, consistently getting to the rim while struggling to find his outside shot...

Cam Thomas gets to the rim in transition, tough and-1 finish: pic.twitter.com/wpTlvyuAd3 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 14, 2024

Thomas finished with 21 points to lead Brooklyn, and was helped early on by Cam Johnson,— who returned from a three-game absence to chip in 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting — and Dennis Smith Jr., the only two Nets who made multiple threes in a wacky night in Orlando.

Brooklyn also benefited from a wild whistle in the second quarter, shooting a dozen free-throws as the referees overcorrected after they had made zero foul-calls in the first six minutes of the night. Once Joe Ingles (who else?) came face-to-face with Claxton early in the second quarter, resulting in a tech for the former, the game slowed to a snail’s pace.

There were six techs called on Wednesday night, though no ejections, and 53 combined free-throw attempts. But despite Brooklyn’s second-quarter comeback, Kevin Ollie thought that style of play favored the home team: “They just did a really good job taking the physicality to us. And we just cannot allow a team to do that, especially a team that good. We have to show physicality, we have to show toughness, and we just didn’t do it tonight.”

Thomas, however, had a different perspective on the loss. Brooklyn’s leading scorer was asked what specifically stood out in the loss, and he responded, “Just the shotmaking. We had some open looks. You know, 7-for-26 from three. I mean we took great looks, but it’s tough when you just can’t make them.”

It’d be hard to argue with Thomas, particularly after a third quarter in which the Nets were out-scored 32-23, just about about sealing the loss.

Mikal Bridges didn’t quite repeat his scoreless first half, but continued to struggle regardless, accounting for some back-breaking turnovers in a third quarter where the Nets just couldn’t capture momentum. Bridges would score 17 points on the night, but many of them came too little, too late...

Claxton with a great recovery to block a shot, Bridges with a fast-break layup and the Nets are hanging around pic.twitter.com/6XTmv7J32F — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 14, 2024

That layup capped Brooklyn’s best sequence of the night, cutting Orlando’s lead to eight in the fourth quarter, a last-ditch effort to make it a thrilling ending.

Unfortunately, Ingles hit this ridiculous shot on the possession after...

Joe Ingles with a massive triple at the end of the shot clock pic.twitter.com/BX9hzMxIxd — Magic Film Room (@MagicFilmRoom) March 14, 2024

...as the loss was summed up by one buzzer-beating heave that hit the top of the backboard before gracing nylon. Brooklyn would not pose a true threat again, sealed by Ollie pulling his starters a bit earlier than normal, down 12 with two-and-a-half minutes left. Perhaps his eyes just couldn’t take it anymore.

No one player dominated this game. Seven Magicians (? magic-men?) scored in double-figures, including their whole starting five. Brooklyn had six such scorers; the lone starter that couldn’t crack ten was Dorian Finney-Smith, who missed some crucial 3-pointers in the second half, finishing 0-of-5 from range.

Once again, though, Nic Claxton’s worst fears came true...

Nic Claxton says Orlando punked BKN last time out, and says he's noticed that trend throughout the season:



"Teams definitely think they can come out and like, punk us and beat us so we really got to come out of here." — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 12, 2024

If the Magic didn’t punk Brooklyn with pure physicality, as Ollie suggested, they punked ‘em with shot-making in the first quarter, where they opened up a lead that Brooklyn never could recover from.

The Nets certainly tried, never giving in to a beatdown. Ingles elbowed, shoved, and trash-talked half the roster, and they all responded. Brooklyn even made 55% of their twos, and shot 23-of-27 from the line. They just never hit the big three, and that’s all Orlando did. (All the more curious that, on a night the Nets shot under 30% from deep, Lonnie Walker IV saw just eight minutes of playing time.)

“We had spurts,” said Ollie. “We got back in the game, but you can’t get down by 15 and 18 in the first half and think you’re gonna come back, especially on the road. This is a common theme with us getting down early ... We have to do a better job hitting first.”

Whether a lack of physicality or an inability to do a little thing called making shots doomed Brooklyn, the result was another loss in a season full of ‘em. This one wasn’t particularly heart-breaking, just another straw on a weary camel’s back.

As such, Ollie could only muster up so much enthusiasm in postgame: “Hopefully they see some light at the end of the tunnel, because the season’s not over yet.”

Next Up

The Brooklyn Nets will have another two days off before continuing their road-trip against the Indiana Pacers, the first of three matchups in a two-week period between the two teams. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night.