NBA Live Discussion: Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic, 7:00 PM ET

We’ve hit our own version of the dog days in NetsWorld. On one hand, the team is only 3.5 games back from a play-in spot. On the other, they’re 13 games below .500 with no signs of a rally. They’ll look for a second straight win tonight, however...

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (26-39) at Orlando Magic (37-28)

WHEN: 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio.

From our game preview...

Injuries: No Ben Simmons or Dariq Whitehead. Noah Clowney is back with Long Island. Cam Johnson is available. All clear for the Magic. The Game: We’ll get to see some Team USA hopefuls tonight. Paolo Banchero has been outstanding as the leading man in Orlando and has taken leaps in various areas. He’s still only 21 years old and is already an All Star player that has the chance to make All NBA when this season ends. Mikal Bridges had his first good game in a minute on Sunday as his 25/5/5/3 kept the party going for the Nets. He only played 35 minutes, which was a step down from the 38+ he played in each of the previous five games.

