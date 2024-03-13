Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic preview: Nets look for another win

That must’ve felt like a relief. The Brooklyn Nets have been going through it and it appears their playoff chances are on the verge of being cooked. However, it still feels good to have a good day at the office. That’s what happened on Sunday as they withstood a Cleveland Cavaliers push (literally, in fact) on the way to a comfortable blowout win.

The opponent tonight has turned heads across the NBA this year. The Orlando Magic have been a pleasant story this year and have a great chance of making the playoffs for the first time in a while. They didn’t help their cause after losing to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening.

Where to follow the game

YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. Tip after 7:00 p.m. ET.

Injuries

No Ben Simmons or Dariq Whitehead. Noah Clowney is back with Long Island. Cam Johnson is available.

All clear for the Magic.

The game

Brooklyn won games one and two while Orlando took game three.

I LOVE a good theme song, and the Magic’s theme song kicks ass

We need more theme songs (and mascots!) in sports!

That song has endured, and so will the coaching tenure of Jamahl Mosley. On Tuesday, it was announced that Mosley and the team agreed to a new four year contract extension. For young teams looking to take the next step, having stability in the head coaching position is of the utmost importance. You need good leadership with a steady hand, and Magic fans have a lot to look forward to.

We’ll get to see some Team USA hopefuls tonight. Paolo Banchero has been outstanding as the leading man in Orlando and has taken leaps in various areas. He’s still only 21 years old and is already an All Star player that has the chance to make All NBA when this season ends.

Mikal Bridges had his first good game in a minute on Sunday as his 25/5/5/3 kept the party going for the Nets. He only played 35 minutes, which was a step down from the 38+ he played in each of the previous five games. He said he’s not fatigued, but he’s still human and heavy minutes when you’re trying to fight your way up the standings add up after a while. He and the team have been off for the past two days, and the extra rest should do him and the team plenty of good.

While there’s some conversation about Cam Thomas being a Most Improved Player candidate, he’s got his eyes on the bigger picture

“...as I say all the time, I just wanna improve on everything. Nobody’s game is absolutely perfect, it don’t matter who it is. So I just wanna keep improving on everything: shooting, dribbling, passing, defense, playmaking, rebounding, whatever it is, just wanna keep improving all that stuff.”

That quest to continue improving will serve Thomas and the Nets well as they move into the future.

The center matchup should be intriguing. Wendell Carter Jr. has turned into a great three point shooter as he’s knocked down a career high 40.5% of his shots from deep. When you have a big that can stretch the floor and hit the glass in the ways that WCJ does is very helpful. He’ll have his hands full dealing with Nic Claxton. As the Nets try and make magic happen down the stretch, Claxton’s role will take on even more importance.

Player to watch: Markelle Fultz

Here we have the story of a former overall No 1 pick that was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers. This number one pick had all the promise in the world, but couldn’t put it all together and was sent to another team. On that new team, he’s not at the number one pick heights we all expected, but he’s made a role for himself. This is the hope Nets fans have if/when Ben Simmons returns to the court. For the Magic, Markelle Fultz has established himself as a solid role player and someone who can run the offense. It’s not what we expected way back when, but he’s been able to rebound and make a lane for himself.

Dennis Schroder will look to keep the Nets offense moving well. He’s given the team another scoring option in the starting five and someone who can find players in good scoring position. He and the Nets are looking to get some revenge after they got blown out the last time they saw the Magic, so look for everyone to have some extra pep in their step tonight.

From the Vault

I’m always in the mood for a jam, so Sunshine Anderson has got us covered

