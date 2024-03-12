Noah Clowney’s monster game — 33 points, seven boards — leads Long Island Nets to fifth straight win

It seems every time Noah Clowney gets some minutes with the big club and returns to the G League, he explodes as if to say, “I am ready.” He did it again Tuesday afternoon.

The 6’10” 19-year-old had his best game as a Long Island Net vs. the Birmingham Squadron. He scored a season-high 33 points on 12-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three, and finished with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals, as his team won its fifth straight, 134-124, over the New Orleans Pelicans affiliate in Alabama’s biggest city. With G League playoffs now three weeks away, Long Island (16-11) is tied for third in the East but only two games out of the top seed.

Clowney has now played 32 games for the G League affiliate along with nine for the Brooklyn Nets. He’s averaging 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds with shooting splits of 52/31/73 for the season. In his last three G League contests, he put up 23.0 points and 7.3 boards while dropping 4-of-10 from deep. He also had more than one highlight dunk...

Noah Clowney in the G-League Today



33 Points

9 Rebounds

2 Assists

12/15 FG 80%

3/4 3PT 75%

2 Steals



pic.twitter.com/KBwl5kk247 — The Brooklyn Way (@Jersey2Brooklyn) March 12, 2024

Clowney was one of three Long Island Nets players who scored 20 or more. Two-way Keon Johnson tallied 22 off the bench and starter Kennedy Chandler dropped 20. Also in double figures: Kaiser Gates with 18 and Kyler Edwards with 17. Jaylen Martin, the 6’6” 20-year-old Nets two-way, tallied six in 18 minutes. Martin is averaging 9.3 points since joining Long Island six games back. The wing has had a hard time getting untracked, shooting 1-of-17 from deep.

Long Island got out to early lead, going up 73-67 at the half, then maintaining things the rest of the way. Long Island had beaten Birmingham, the Pelicans’ affiliate, two days ago. They will move onto Osceola to face the Magic on Friday night.