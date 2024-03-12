Nic Claxton wants to keep the main thing the main thing. That just might get him paid

With the Brooklyn Nets dangling off the cliffside of relevancy in the 2023-24 NBA season, on the fringes of the weaker conference’s Play-In Tournament race, their upcoming offseason is coming into view. It will revolve around two major decisions that will help clarify who Sean Marks & co. view as part of Brooklyn’s core.

Cam Thomas will be entering the final year of his rookie-scale contract, meaning he’ll be extension-eligible. If you thought Thomas was a “divisive” player before, just wait until it’s time to attach a dollar-figure to him.

The third-year guard recently missed six games with an ankle injury, but has gotten right back to making his case both on and off the court since returning vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Thomas scored 31 points in Charlotte, then 29 in a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, then made his Most Improved Player case in an interview with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes...

Cam Thomas on Most Improved Player:



"I feel like my name should definitely be in the conversation more... With what I've honestly gone through my first two years just playing sporadically... Having a jump like this, that can't go unnoticed."



(Via @BleacherReport, @ChrisBHaynes) pic.twitter.com/4Ho8cJoTLe — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 11, 2024

Still, barring a trade, Thomas is guaranteed to remain in Brooklyn next season. Such is not the case for Nic Claxton, a looming unrestricted free agent whose asking price has been well-documented all season long...

Spencer Dinwiddie on Nic Claxton: "He's going to get $100 million just from doing his job. Even if he shits the bed, he's still going to get $70-80 million."



"Nic Claxton is the best defender in the league. He got snubbed for DPOY. Let's start the controversy now."

Claxton has squashed any talk of free agency thus far, but he did take time to evaluate his play this season at Brooklyn’s practice on Tuesday afternoon, a scheduling rarity in which they stopped home between Cleveland and Orlando, in the middle of a six-game road-trip.

“Personally, I think I’m meeting my goals,” said the fifth-year center. “It’s been tough; new coaches, new players, new systems, but I’m just doing the best that I can. There’s always areas in the game where I can improve, where I’ve had dips throughout the season, whether it’s offensive rebounding, whether it’s protecting the rim. It’s always ways to improve, but I’m definitely — I’m doing my thing.”

Claxton’s box-score numbers alone don’t reflect massive improvement, but rather marginal trade-off in most categories. The biggest jump is in free-throw percentage (54.1% -> 59.3%), though still leaving something to be desired, while his field-goal percentage has dropped from league-best (70.5%) to merely solid (62.9%). Career-wise, though, Claxton has the highest FG% in Nets franchise history (66.3%) Meanwhile, his scoring, rebounding, and blocking averages are nearly identical to his 2022-23 season.

Head Coach Kevin Ollie, however, wasn’t interested in the box score when discussing Claxton’s season to this point. Brooklyn’s interim leader has repeatedly noted the “burden” Claxton carries on the defensive end, and how that’s necessitated a different level of leadership for the 24-year-old.

“He’s just speaking up like the leader he’s supposed to be, telling the guys what he wants on defense and challenging the guys, even in our film session. So I just see him growing, and this is only the tip of the iceberg of his leadership and what he can be as a man first and foremost, and as a basketball player.”

In terms of X’s and O’s, Ollie again vocalized his desire for Claxton to keep growing on offense, whether by demanding the ball down low or initiating offense as a high-post hub, noting his varied skillset on that end of the floor.

“Shoot, I have Nic coming off pick-and-rolls. One of our first plays was Nic coming off the pick-and-roll so, I want him to be unlocked. I don’t want him to be in a box offensively. I want him to do all kinds of things on the court, because he’s doing everything on the defensive end for us.”

Nic Claxton dunk off inverted PnR, love this play-call.



*kind of a brush screen, whatever pic.twitter.com/4mokm68ikO — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) March 6, 2024

Despite the love from his head coach, Claxton still isn’t too interested in reflecting on his own accomplishments. At Tuesday’s practice, he re-iterated his focus on the task ahead, Wednesday night’s date with the Orlando Magic, a rematch of a February 27 shellacking Clax doesn’t remember too fondly.

“Last game, we kind of got punked,” he said. “They just played with a lot more energy than us. If you’re not playing with energy in the NBA, you’re not gonna win games, so we definitely gotta come out and have our energy right, focus on the game-plan.”

In other words, “keeping the main thing the main thing,” a frequent Kevin Ollie mantra that Claxton and Dennis Smith Jr. repeated during practice.

And while sticking to and executing the game-plan with effort is an accepted cliché that does lead to winning, it’ll also get Claxton paid. As the unquestioned leader of Brooklyn’s defense and paint presence, the Nets have gone up and down as he has in recent weeks.

Dominating Jaren Jackson Jr. in Memphis and outplaying Jarrett Allen in Cleveland led to comfortable Nets wins. Subpar efforts against lesser-name centers in Detroit and Charlotte? Bad losses to bad teams. Claxton’s counting stats don’t always reflect his performance, but the tape doesn't lie.

There’s no questioning his raw talent, the shot-blocking ability and the hand-eye coordination packed into a lanky, near-seven-foot frame. It’s propelled the UGA product from a second-round draft pick to one of the jewels of the NBA’s upcoming free agent class. But as winning remains an elusive goal, Claxton isn’t patting himself on the back just yet.

“Being on a lot of different [rosters] ... and seeing how it is when you consistently win games, and then you come out and you lose and the other team smiling, you hate to see that as a competitor. So you definitely take it personally.”

That’s the attitude Nets fans have been wanting to see more of from their team this season, and more of from the man in the middle. Nic Claxton knows that if he embraces that attitude, it’ll lead to wins for Brooklyn.

And it just might get him paid.