New York Liberty games to be broadcast free over-the-air on FOX5 and My9

In a move to increase access to their games, the New York Liberty announced a new TV rights deal that will air all their 2024 schedule on FOX5 and its sister station, My9, providing free access for the 7.5 million TV households in New York.

Some Liberty games were available locally on the YES Network last season, but access required either a cable connection or the YES App, both of which carry a cost for viewers. A spokesman for YES said the relationship between the Liberty and the regional sports network will continue, but provided no details. Presumably, Liberty games will still be available on the paid YES App.

In announcing the arrangement on Good Day New York, the Liberty said expanding the audience for last year’s WNBA Finalist was key to the decision:

“As an organization, we are committed to bringing Liberty basketball to as many households as possible, and we are incredibly proud to enter this groundbreaking partnership with FOX5 New York,” said Liberty CEO Keia Clarke. “Expanding our local reach and ensuring we are widely accessible wherever fans watch Liberty games is imperative in today’s ever-expanding media landscape.”

“For the Liberty when we first bought the team and moved them to Barclays Center, one of our original goals was to really broaden the fan base, really reach as many New Yorkers as possible” said Liberty co-owner Clara Wu Tsai. “From the early days, those were the goals to make it easy for fans to discover us, be able to watch our games.”

FOX5 and My9 are available in 29 counties in parts of four states — New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Liberty games will also be available on national outlets.

As Jackie Powell of the Next noted, the FOX5 range is broad whether on the dial or streaming...

More viewers are getting their live television from non-cable streamers (@hulu live TV, @YouTubeTV, @Sling and @fuboTV). WNYW is available on all. — Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) March 12, 2024

The Liberty becomes the first WNBA team to go over-the-air, following the example of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and to a lesser degree, the Dallas Mavericks in moving games from cable to over-the-air to increase viewership.

One thing the Libs will likely miss is the YES Network’s extraordinary promotional capabilities. YES regularly promoted Liberty games on its Yankee broadcasts and Yankee games are the highest rated local broadcasts in the region during the spring and summer months, which is also when the WNBA plays its games. .

The Liberty will debut on My9 on May 14 for the 2024 season opener at the Washington Mystics.