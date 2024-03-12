When Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas play the way they did Sunday, Brooklyn Nets win

This is the way it’s supposed to work, but hasn’t a lot; Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas having good games together. In the Nets surprising win over the Cleveland Cavaliers two days ago, each posted games of 25 or more points, five or more assists and five or more rebounds. It was, in fact, the first time the Brooklyn Nets backcourt reached those numbers in the same game, as Brian Lewis reports Tuesday.

The two have had issues recently that have hurt the Nets, Bridges with a slump, Thomas with injuries.

Bridges, in fact, has looked fatigued. After a stretch after the All-Star Break when he rivaled Steph Curry in 3-point shooting, his game dropped off dramatically. Bridges had gone into Sunday’s game averaging just 15.9 points on 37/30/69 shooting splits over his prior 11 games. There was also the issue of minutes for the NBA’s Ironman who barring the unexpected, will play his 500th straight game, regular season and playoffs, next Tuesday.

As Evan Barnes writes Tuesday:

In the last five games before Sunday, he played 39, 39, 38, 43 and 41 minutes. That’s the most minutes he’s logged in a five-game stretch since November 2022

Thomas, who’s been troubled by ankle issues all year, had returned to the lineup Saturday after missing six straight games. And in the four games before he went down, Thomas was shooting a paltry 37.5% overall and 27.3% from deep.

For Kevin Ollie, the coincidence of the two having good games on the same night was a god-send.

“It was good for Mikal, too, to see some shots go in, and coming off the curl, playing off [Thomas], just taking the pressure off himself and stepping up,” Ollie said. “He puts so much work in, so I know those seeds that he’s planted are going to bloom and blossom at some point.

“He’s meticulous in his work, and it’s going to show. And struggle is part of it and he’s just gonna grow through it if he doesn’t stop in the middle. And he didn’t stop in the middle [Sunday]: He finished it to the end.”

Thomas, who’s now the Nets leading scorer this season at 21.3 ppg, showed his three-level scoring both Sunday and in the Nets loss Friday night in Charlotte, but early in the game, he showed something else: an unselfishness needed if he’s going to be the secondary playmaker, something Ollie would like to see.

Seconds into the game, Thomas stole the ball from Darius Garland and rather than going up for a difficult shot, found Bridges for a 20-footer. As Lewis wrote, that set the tone for the evening.

“We’ve got to make it a little easier for him, me and [Dennis Smith Jr.]. But when he just runs the floor, cutting, shooting, of course pick-and-rolls,” Dennis Schroder said referring to Thomas. “He started off playing great defense and it helped him on the offensive end.”

With Ben Simmons season officially over, the backcourt rotations now seem set, with Schroder, who also had a good game Sunday with 17 points and eight assists, joining Bridges and Thomas at the 1 through 3 and DSJ as the back-up They’ll have the remaining 17 games to work on things starting with the Orlando Magic Wednesday night in Florida.

Meanwhile, the Nets are still awaiting definitive word on Cam Johnson whose latest injury is a sprained ankle. He’s missed the last three games after having one of his best stretches of the season. CJ averaged 23.3 points on 52/50/86 shooting splits over three games before going down eight minutes into the 76ers game.